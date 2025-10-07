Corliss Waitman Has Chance To Break 60-Year-Old Steelers Record

It’s a moment I’ve been waiting years for. While Corliss Waitman has plenty of work to do, he could end the season holding a Pittsburgh Steelers record. In this modern era and golden age of specialists, the Steelers have a long-standing record. The record-holder for highest gross punting average for a season occurred in 1961 when Bobby Joe Green – the Steelers’ other “Joe Green” – set the record, averaging 47.0 yards per boot. It’s a mark that still stands atop the podium today.

Here’s the current leaderboard for an entire season (minimum 20 punts).

Player (Year) Gross Average Bobby Joe Green (1961) 47.0 Pat Brady (1953) 46.9 Corliss Waitman (2024) 46.4 Daniel Sepulveda (2011) 46.1* Jordan Berry (2020) 45.8

*Sepulveda played in just eight games due to injury

Through four games, Waitman sports a 48.4-yard average. Nearly 1.5 yards better than that 1961 mark. Now, the question will be if that number holds. Averages tend to decrease the longer a season rolls on. Weather is a factor, especially in Pittsburgh. Cold, wind, and snow don’t mix well with booming punts. Fatigue is also a consideration. Though it’s worth mentioning, Waitman’s numbers in the winter months are similar to September and October’s production.

To put what Waitman could do in perspective, most teams set and reset punting records every season. Numbers at those positions naturally get better. Below are the longest active streaks for gross punting average.

Team Player Year Washington Redskins Sammy Baugh (1940) Pittsburgh Steelers Bobby Joe Green (1961) St. Louis Rams Donnie Jones (2008) Las Vegas Raiders Shane Lechler (2009) Denver Broncos Britton Colquitt (2011) San Francisco 49ers Andy Lee (2011)

Only Pittsburgh and Washington’s top marks are from the last century. Every other team has set theirs since Mike Tomlin became the Steelers’ head coach. Sammy Baugh still holds the Redskins/Commanders record, a Hall of Famer who held the NFL record until Ryan Stonehouse in 2022. To prove this point, Baugh’s mark has been surpassed five times since then. There’s no shame in Washington’s mark still standing.

Pittsburgh’s? Different story. Consider this. From 1962-2024, there have been 144 instances of a punter (minimum 30 attempts) finishing above 47 yards per punt. Not once has it happened to the Steelers. Waitman might be the team’s best chance to break it. He came close a year ago. Now, 2025 might be his time to etch his name into the record books. Hopefully, it won’t stand for the more than 60 years Bobby Joe Green’s record has.