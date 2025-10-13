‘Connor’s A Baller:’ Heyward Earns Praise From Teammates As Pure ‘Football Player’

Connor Heyward’s role is primarily on special teams. But Sunday offered a reminder he can make plays offensively, too. Heyward caught a key second-half touchdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled away from the Cleveland Browns. He scored on a scramble drill, following Rodgers’ commands to open grass and making a strong catch in the end zone. His teammates aren’t surprised.

“It was huge. Connor’s a baller,” TE Jonnu Smith told reporters Monday via the team’s YouTube channel. “When I saw the play develop, that guy’s a football player. That’s really what he is. When I saw him from the coverage, this guy’s got an opportunity to make this play. Sure enough, he made the play.”

Rodgers directs traffic and finds Connor Heyward in the end zone! CLEvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/GwBLqXFu6s — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2025

Heyward’s always shown good hands and body control. A running back and tight end at Michigan State, he caught 96 passes in college. In his final game, he made a twisting touchdown grab to help beat Pitt in the Peach Bowl. At training camp, some of each year’s most outstanding catches have come from Heyward. He has his fair share of one-handed snags and how-did-he-do-that moments.

In his first two NFL years, Heyward saw semi-regular passing game involvement. He scored as a rookie and caught 23 passes in 2023, seeing increased reps as TE Pat Freiermuth missed part of the season with an injury. Under Arthur Smith last season, Heyward was assigned to reserve duties and struggled to find a role. He fell deeper down the depth chart after Pittsburgh landed Smith this June. Heyward’s only played double-digit snaps once this season and had just six against Cleveland. He made them count.

Smith is enjoying Heyward the person as much as he is the player.

Couldn’t be more happy for a guy like that,” Smith said. “Guy you want in your locker room. Team first guy and just a hell of a football player.”

Heyward’s score is unlikely to unlock more playing time. His size puts him at a disadvantage, especially as an in-line blocker. Pittsburgh’s leaned on the size of Darnell Washington and tackle-eligible Spencer Anderson, while Smith is bigger and more physical. But Heyward has a role on the roster, a special teams mainstay needed even more after Miles Killebrew’s severe knee injury. When Heyward’s number is called upon offensively, he can produce.

Fewer players have been criticized by the fanbase to the degree Heyward has. There’s a belief that he’s only a Steeler because of his last name. Sunday showed why he’s in Pittsburgh. His versatility, athleticism, and hands have combined to help him make plays like the other tight ends on the team.