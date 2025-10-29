Colts Wary Of ‘Matchup Issues’ With Darnell Washington: ‘Either A Completion Or A Penalty’

The Steelers’ tight ends have opposing defensive coordinators’ attention, and Colts DC Lou Anarumo has his eye on Darnell Washington. The “300-poundish” big man is functionally an extra lineman but is also an asset in the passing game. One particular quality Anarumo is wary of is his threat in the red zone, where he’s seen a few targets.

“Pittsburgh in particular, they’ve got four of them, where they’ve got in their mind some matchup issues”, Anarumo said, via the Colts’ website. “Clearly, they’ve demonstrated that they can be [used] in a lot of different ways. You flex out No. 80 [Darnell Washington] down there in the goal line and it’s either a completion or a penalty. And they know that.

“We’ve got to do a good job of trying to figure that part out. But they do a great job. Arthur [Smith] does a great job of employing those guys at the right time in the right place, and they do a heck of a job”.

Although Washington only has one touchdown, he also has a two-point conversion. Last week against the Packers, the Steelers looked for him again on a two-point try. While Green Bay forced an incompletion, it resulted in a defensive pass interference penalty.

A 2023 third-round pick, Darnell Washington has seen heavy burn since his rookie season. Although he functions mostly as a blocker, he has seen more action in the pass game each year. In 2025, he has nine catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. In Week 6, he caught three passes for a career-high 62 yards.

Outside of the two-point attempt on Sunday, however, the Steelers did not target Washington against the Packers. But Anarumo, former defensive coordinator for the Bengals, has seen what Pittsburgh likes to do with its tight ends. Even if perhaps he hasn’t quite often seen one like Darnell Washington.

The 7-1 Colts are the top team in the league by record thus far. Their defense ranks sixth in scoring, but 24th in yards allowed. Having the fifth-most takeaways helps their cause, but they have had issues with tight ends.

Through nine weeks, the Colts have allowed the third-most receptions to tight ends with 50. They have also allowed the second-most yards (579) and the seventh-most touchdowns (4). The Steelers had four touchdowns from their tight ends in a single game earlier this season, among three players. Darnell Washington had one, as did Jonnu Smith, and Pat Freiermuth had two.

