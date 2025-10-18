Colts Place CB Charvarius Ward On IR, Ruling Him Out For Steelers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, but the Colts will be down one of their top defensive players. The team placed CB Charvarius Ward on IR after he suffered a concussion pre-game in Week 6, meaning he will have to miss the last four games.

The team announced the move today.

we have placed CB Charvarius Ward Sr. on IR. we have signed RB Ameer Abdullah to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. we have elevated CB Cameron Mitchell and WR Laquon Treadwell to the active roster from the practice squad for #INDvsLAC. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2025

Ward was signed over the offseason after three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2023, and he began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, spending his first four seasons with KC. This season, Ward has 13 tackles and three passes defensed in four games.

Ward collided with TE Drew Ogletree in pregame warmups last week, causing him to be a late inactive with a concussion and the injury is severe enough to land him on IR.

Wow. FOX just showed video of #Colts CB Charvarius Ward colliding with a TE during warmups — which resulted in a concussion. He’s now out for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/3DmqDiGb6H — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2025

The Colts are also without slot cornerback Kenny Moore II, leaving the team thin in the secondary. Undrafted free agent Jonathan Edwards could fill in for Ward in his absence, and the team could also look to make a roster move to fill the void.

For his career, Ward has 10 interceptions and 73 passes defensed in eight seasons. Under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, the Colts’ defense has been one of the NFL’s best, but Ward’s landing on IR is a big loss for Indianapolis. Indianapolis also has Mekhi Blackmon at outside corner, and he’s currently healthy.

The Colts are currently an AFC-best 5-1 with QB Daniel Jones reviving his career. When the Steelers and Colts meet, it should be a matchup between two of the best teams in the AFC. Ahead of that matchup, the Colts will play the Los Angeles Chargers this week and the Tennessee Titans next week. The Steelers already played and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals this week, and they’ll have a matchup with the Green Bay Packers next week at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday Night Football.