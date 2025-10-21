Colin Cowherd Thinks Steelers Are In ‘Good Spot’ Going Into Week 8 Against Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Green Bay Packers this week. It figures to be an intense matchup, with both teams wanting to be among the league’s best. The Packers are 4-1-1, and at times, they’ve looked like a Super Bowl contender. Meanwhile, the Steelers are 4-2, but they’ve looked less dominant. Their latest game saw them lose a winnable contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Steelers are underdogs this week, Colin Cowherd thinks they’ll put up a fight.

“I actually think this is a good spot for Pittsburgh,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1’s The Herd. “First of all, on Thursday Night Football, they’re a little humiliated. [Mike] Tomlin has struggled on Thursday Night Football. They go play the Bengals. The defense gets humiliated by Joe Flacco, so they’re gonna be in a bad mood.

“They’re at home, where they’re a better team. Mike Tomlin has always been a great underdog coach. And the Packers are playing with their food a little bit. They’ve been in close games… I think Pittsburgh and Aaron [Rodgers] keep it really close.”

So far this season, the Packers have won three games by more than one score. However, two of those wins came in the first two weeks of the season. The other was against the Cincinnati Bengals, who were still spiraling after the loss of Joe Burrow. In Week 3, they lost to the Cleveland Browns, and last week, they played a close game against the Arizona Cardinals, who were missing their starting quarterback.

Therefore, the Packers aren’t unbeatable. They’ve stumbled at times this season. The Steelers have had similar issues, though. They’ve flashed great potential, but they’ve struggled to put everything together consistently.

The Steelers’ recent loss to the Bengals is a great example of that. Once again, their defense underperformed, getting beaten on the ground and through the air. On paper, that unit looks elite, but it has struggled to play up to its potential.

But before that, the Steelers’ defense looked like it was getting back on track. The Packers have a lot of weapons on offense, but none that are the same caliber as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That might give Pittsburgh more of a fighting chance this week.

Also, this will be Aaron Rodgers first time ever playing against the Packers. He built his Hall of Fame career with them. While he doesn’t seem to have any bad blood with them, this matchup will still probably carry more emotion for him. He already put in a great performance against one of his former teams this year. Perhaps this week could see him repeat that.

We’ll see if Cowherd’s prediction comes true. Any team can win any game in the NFL. The Steelers have a good opportunity to bounce back and make a statement by beating the Packers. That won’t be easy, though.