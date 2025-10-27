Colin Cowherd Thinks Aaron Rodgers Regrets Coming To Pittsburgh: ‘Too Smart Not To Know The Truth’

Aaron Rodgers made the Pittsburgh Steelers wait a couple of months this offseason before he signed with them. And given his performance throughout the first seven games this year, the Steelers made the right decision. However, during that wait, many speculated that Rodgers could head to Minnesota instead. Rodgers himself and the Vikings have all downplayed that rumor and essentially said that nothing was there.

However, Cowherd was one of many who peddled that theory. And after the Steelers’ second straight loss on Sunday, he thinks Rodgers may be wishing he was in Minnesota instead.

“They were bad fits. That’s why I kept saying over and over, just go to Minnesota,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1’s The Herd. “I think Aaron wanted the Vikings. I think the Vikings wanted Sam Darnold. Aaron was just the fourth choice. He knows it, he’s too smart not to know it. Minnesota is an offensive culture. Have you ever taken a job where you kind of know, in Aaron’s case in seven to eight games, ‘I wish the other one would have opened up’. And I think that’s where he’s at. I think Aaron’s too smart not to know the truth.”

Again, the Vikings and Rodgers have never been reported to ever be seriously connected. And Rodgers said after signing with the Steelers that it was either Pittsburgh or retirement. However, it is fair to assume that he might have expected this season to go a bit differently than it has.

After Aaron Rodgers signed, the Steelers didn’t have extremely high expectations for him. They have the highest-paid defense in the league, one the front office expected to carry the load. As long as Rodgers made a handful of key throws when necessary, the Steelers should have been fine.

So far, it’s been the opposite. Rodgers deserves a ton of credit for giving the Steelers their best offense in years. Unfortunately, the defense is taking a nosedive in the process. Rodgers has carried the Steelers at times, and if it wasn’t for him they certainly wouldn’t be 4-3.

At the age of 41, this season isn’t going exactly how Aaron Rodgers hoped it would. He’s taken some shots at times, and the defense is not helping him in the slightest. However, there isn’t anything to suggest he regrets signing with the Steelers, and it’s more random speculation from Cowherd than anything. That said, things certainly could get worse if the Steelers keep losing games.