Cole Holcomb Honored By Teammates With Award

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb is the team’s 2025 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, annually handed out to the player who showed the most courage overcoming an injury or personal situation. The award is voted on by his teammates. Holcomb earns the award for his long recovery back from a devastating 2023 knee injury, causing him to miss the rest of that season and all of 2024.

Holcomb returned to action in 2025. Not only did he make the roster but has become a regular defensive contributor.

“Stuff is going to happen to you,” Holcomb said via Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “There are things that are out of your control that you can sit there and reflect and feel sorry for yourself, or you can do something about it.”

Holcomb’s freak injury occurred in November of 2023 in a game against the Tennessee Titans, colliding with teammate and S Keanu Neal on a pass play. Holcomb was immediately taken to a local hospital and stayed overnight while his injuries were evaluated. Specific details of the injury have never been revealed but it’s likely Holcomb suffered something more severe than a torn ACL.

He finished the season on injured reserve. In 2024, he spent the year on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, reducing his salary to help remain on-roster. The first public signs of a comeback came late that season. Holcomb returned to practice in December, and though he wasn’t activated to the 53-man roster, it was a sign he could return to action. Entering 2025 without restrictions, Holcomb practiced fully throughout training camp. The only evidence of his injury was the black sleeve worn on his left leg, though the early mornings and long nights he worked to rehab shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Taking another pay cut to keep his roster spot, Holcomb made the team’s initial 53-man roster. Playing on special teams in Week 1, Holcomb made his defensive return the following week against the Seattle Seahawks. He logged 13 snaps and recorded two tackles. Pittsburgh increased his role to improve its run defense, and Holcomb’s played anywhere from one-third to half the defensive snaps since. In Week 3, he forced a fumble as one of five defensive takeaways. In Week 7, he finished second on the team with seven tackles.

Through seven games and three starts, Holcomb has tallied 25 tackles and one forced fumble.

“Not once in my mind I didn’t think I wasn’t going be able to come back,” Holcomb said via the team site. “And it’s one of those things where anybody can tell what they want, but I’m going to do what I’ve got to do.”

Holcomb will officially be honored during a banquet in November.

Previous winners of the award include CB Cory Trice Jr. in 2024, WR Calvin Austin III in 2023, DL Tyson Alualu in 2022, LB Devin Bush in 2021, DL Stephon Tuitt in 2020, RB James Conner in 2019, LB Ryan Shazier in 2018, CB William Gay in 2015, and TE Heath Miller in 2013.