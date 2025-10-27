Coen: Jaguars Have ‘No Plans’ To Trade WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Some curious news popped up over the weekend as an unexpected name entered the conversation for possible wide receiver acquisitions at the trade deadline. Dianna Russini reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars were “listening on calls” for star WR Brian Thomas Jr. Head coach Liam Coen shut that report down this morning.

“We have no plans of moving Brian Thomas Jr. at all,” Coen said during his Monday press conference via Kainani Stevens on X.

“We have no plans of moving Brian Thomas Jr. at all.” #Jaguars HC Liam Coen weighs in on the trade rumors involving BTJ during the bye week. pic.twitter.com/9mYAzcwMhD — Kainani Stevens (@KainaniStevens) October 27, 2025

Do coaches sometimes lie or obscure the truth when negotiations are taking place? All the time, but this trade rumor never made sense to begin with. The Jaguars are second place in their division and in the thick of the AFC Wild Card race.

Thomas was their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and had a stellar rookie season with 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 TDs. He isn’t on pace to match that production this season, but he still has 27 receptions for 365 yards and a touchdown. It’s hard to believe that the Jaguars would have soured on him that quickly after making the Pro Bowl and receiving Offensive Rookie of the Year votes.

Coen is an offense-minded head coach, and it wouldn’t make sense to part with one of Trevor Lawrence’s top weapons. The Jaguars invested a lot to trade up for Travis Hunter, but that doesn’t mean they have to move on from a second-year player who has already proven himself.

The NFL’s trade deadline is just eight days away. Every general manager in the league is talking to all 31 other teams to exchange lists of who they might be comfortable trading for the right price. Perhaps Thomas came up in one of those calls, but that doesn’t mean the Jaguars were receptive.

With just one source on this rumor and Coen rejecting the idea, Thomas feels like a trade idea we can forget about happening. Even if the Steelers are in the market for a splashy WR trade, Thomas would likely cost a high draft pick that Pittsburgh wouldn’t be willing to part ways with.