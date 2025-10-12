Chris Hoke ‘Can Only Imagine How Frustrated Pat Freiermuth Has To Be’ With Lack Of Involvement

Before the 2024 season, Pat Freiermuth signed a four-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a solid year, but with him being highly paid, and playing with Aaron Rodgers, expectations were raised for the 2025 season.

So far, those expectations haven’t been met. But it’s not just poor play from Freiermuth; he simply isn’t getting opportunities. His lack of involvement has become a storyline in recent weeks. Some beat writers expected him to have a bigger showing against the Cleveland Browns, but Freiermuth managed just one catch in the Steelers’ 23-9 win.

“I can only imagine how frustrated how frustrated Pat Freiermuth has to be right now because he was the No. 1 guy [and] I think he’s the No. 3 option now,” former Steelers NT Chris Hoke said Sunday on KDKA’s Nighty Sports Call.

Given the talent and depth in the Steelers tight end room coming into the season, it was obvious that Freiermuth wouldn’t be the only one to make an impact. But at this point, he doesn’t even seem to be as big a part of the rotation as players like Darnell Washington and Jonnu Smith. Smith caught three passes Sunday and ran the ball once. Washington also had three receptions for over 60 receiving yards. Even Connor Heyward caught a touchdown pass.

And yet, Freiermuth had just one reception for 11 yards. Hoke believes both Aaron Rodgers and Arthur Smith have their own preferences at the position.

“Jonnu Smith, who they brought in, is a more of a gadget guy, you can do a lot of things in the backfield, out wide,” Hoke said. “Darnell Washington, they really like him because they can use him as a blocker and he can get out and be a mismatch on a linebacker and throw him the ball. The reality is that [Freiermuth]’s fallen on the depth chart because Aaron Rodgers really likes Darnell Washington, Arthur Smith really likes Jonnu Smith, and so they’re having a tough time finding snaps for Pat Freiermuth.”

Aside from Freiermuth, the rest of the tight end room has actually worked out very well. Smith is getting occasional carries and has become a great yards-after-catch option. Washington is a massive target, and he made quite a few plays down the field during Sunday’s win.

At this point, it is concerning for Freiermuth. He has just 76 receiving yards through five games. His role just isn’t there. The touchdown pass Heyward caught is a play Freiermuth has made many times. Washington makes sense in short-yardage situations, but the Steelers targeting him down the field more often than Freiermuth is interesting.

There’s still plenty of season remaining. And for what it’s worth, Freiermuth has not shown signs of frustration, saying he has full trust in the organization. However, if his role doesn’t start to increase going forward, this storyline only gets bigger.