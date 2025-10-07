Charlie Batch Wonders If Pat Freiermuth Is In Steelers’ Doghouse With Reduced Role

Nearly $50 million doesn’t buy what it used to. Four games into his new deal, Pat Freiermuth has just seven catches for 65 yards — and logged a career-low 15 snaps on Sunday. What’s behind the disappearing act?

Charlie Batch has a theory. He discussed it on 102.5 WDVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann.

“That’s shocking to me because I really thought with Arthur [Smith] coming here, you bring Jonnu Smith, he was gonna be more of a significant role. That just hasn’t happened,” Batch said. “If I go back to Seattle Week 2 and he dropped that corner route that Aaron Rodgers threw on his second pass play of the game, he dropped that. Then you talk about giving up the field goal block two weeks ago against Minnesota. At some point all signs are saying he’s in the doghouse, but they haven’t said it yet.”

Freiermuth’s big drop was one of Rodgers’ best throws of the season. He escaped the pocket and threw a beautiful pass off platform on the run. It couldn’t have been more on target for Freiermuth, but it slipped right through his hands. It would have been a 45-yard gain with nearly 55 air yards from where Rodgers threw it — one for the highlight reel if not for the drop. That drive ended in a field goal, but the double-explosive play could have helped make that a touchdown.

Here’s a clip of the drop.

Then there was the blocked field goal that ran right by Freiermuth. The play took points off the board and was certain to have ST coordinator Danny Smith chomping his bubble gum a little extra when reviewing the tape.

So is Freiermuth’s reduced role related to some mistakes that have shaken the team’s confidence in him? Probably not, especially because Jonnu Smith also saw his role reduced in Week 4. It was simply a matter of game plan — TE coach Alfredo Roberts confirmed as much last week. Their jumbo package called for more Darnell Washington and an extra offensive lineman on the field, which meant less Freiermuth and Smith.

We have also seen players make mistakes that have the opportunity to bounce back. Rodgers didn’t hold a grudge against Calvin Austin III when he drifted towards Freiermuth in the end zone to not only steal a touchdown from him, but deflect the ball into the hands of the Seahawks for an interception. And DK Metcalf’s drop issues in the early weeks didn’t dissuade Rodgers or the Steelers from going back to him.

It’s understandable why Batch would start to draw conclusions about Freiermuth in the doghouse given his role compared to preseason expectations, but it’s still early in the season. Arthur Smith’s offense has been evolving week to week, and Freiermuth should get his minute in the spotlight sooner than later this year.