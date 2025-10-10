Charlie Batch Sees Derrick Harmon As ‘Glue’ Of Steelers’ Defense

Before this season began, the Pittsburgh Steelers believed their defense could be legendary. Unfortunately, that unit hasn’t come close to meeting those expectations. To start the year, it looked awful, especially defending the run. However, more recently, the Steelers’ defense has improved. Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch believes rookie Derrick Harmon is to thank for that.

“He got hurt in the preseason. He missed a few weeks there, and essentially that was the same run defense that you had as they finished last season,” Batch said recently on the Kenny and JT Show on News-Talk 1480 WHBC. “This guy is playing lights out over the last couple weeks. That has been the biggest adjustment because now the focal point goes to him, and now somebody like Keeanu Benton, who’s playing alongside of him, has really elevated his game and didn’t have to take on those double-teams as much.

“Derrick Harmon is that glue in that defense.”

Harmon missed the first two games of the season due to a knee injury. However, he made an instant impact when he returned to action. In his Steelers debut, he recorded his first NFL sack despite being on a limited snap count.

Film room breakdown of the #Steelers art of the 4-man rush. Clinic-worthy rush lane integrity to contain, constrict, and sack Drake Maye. Example on Derrick Harmon's 1st sack. https://t.co/73RwfnA2hE pic.twitter.com/lrzYlf2BvK — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 24, 2025

Also, the Steelers’ run defense has been better with Harmon in the lineup. Without him, opposing running backs rushed for over 100 yards. With him, the Steelers have stifled their opponents’ rushing attacks. Quarterback Drake Maye was the New England Patriots’ leading rusher with 45 yards, while Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason only ran for 57 yards against the Steelers.

Now, that hasn’t all been thanks to Harmon. There are other variables that have influenced the Steelers’ run defense, like their ability to force turnovers against the Patriots. However, Harmon’s contributions shouldn’t be overlooked.

This week, the Steelers’ run defense will need to continue showing improvement. Pittsburgh plays the Cleveland Browns. While their offense isn’t great, they have a solid rushing attack. Guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are people movers. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins could be a problem, too. His NFL career is off to a hot start, and he’s coming off his first 100-yard rushing day.

With the Browns starting a rookie quarterback in Dillon Gabriel, they’ll likely want to lean on their run game against the Steelers. That will put more responsibility on Harmon and the rest of their defensive linemen. We’ll see if they’re up to the task.