CB Joey Porter Jr. Injured Against Browns (Update)

UPDATE: Porter returned to the game on Pittsburgh’s next drive after being evaluated for a head injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. Porter got hit in the head by the helmet of a Browns player on a tackle by S DeShon Elliott and came back to the game after missing a few plays. He then stayed down on the field after breaking up a pass on a third-down throw by Dillon Gabriel to Jerry Jeudy.

Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Porter is being evaluated for a head injury.

Porter had just gotten healthy and returned for this game after being out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury. Pittsburgh’s thin at cornerback with Darius Slay also out right now with a hamstring injury and CB Brandin Echols getting shaken up earlier. With Porter out, he’ll be replaced by James Pierre, as Echols is at the opposite corner, replacing Slay.

A trainer attended to Porter on the field, but he was able to walk off the field on his own power. With him being evaluated for a head injury, he’s likely getting checked for a concussion. If he does have a concussion, it may be tough for Porter to clear protocol ahead of the team’s Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

