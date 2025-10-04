Carson Bruener Receives Glowing Praise From Coach: ‘He’s Been Impressive’

Every Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has played defensive snaps this season. That’s uncommon for just the first four games of the season, especially considering there’s only been one injury, Malik Harrison landing on injured reserve after Week 1. Rookie Carson Bruener has picked up literally just one snap but he’s shining on special teams and behind the scenes.

Speaking to local reporters earlier this week, inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley heaped plenty of praise on the job Bruener’s done just months into his NFL career.

“He’s attacked his role on special teams, but really since Malik’s gone down, he’s got a ton of reps in practice,” McCurley told reporters in team-provided audio. “Even in the Seahawks game, just to throw him in there. He’s really a guy I don’t worry about. He’s accountable. He’s gonna execute, he’s gonna do his job. You know exactly what you’re gonna get out of him. He’s been impressive in that way.”

Bruener’s lone defensive snap this season came on a 4th and 1 play versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson were in and out of the lineup throughout the game, putting Bruener on the field in a big spot. Bruener didn’t make the play but shared the field for Nick Herbig’s interception off Cam Heyward’s tipped pass, joining the group to celebrate in the end zone.

As McCurley noted, Bruener’s impact has come on special teams. A multi-phase player, he’s logged 65 total snaps and 64 percent of Pittsburgh’s special teams reps on the season. Considering linebackers like him are never part of the field goal protect team, that percentage is even higher when applied to every other unit. As the saying goes, if a player doesn’t start on his side of the ball, he must start on special teams.

Bruener’s been productive. Through four games, he ranks fourth on the Steelers with three special teams tackles. Only EDGE Jack Sawyer (4.5), WR Ben Skowronek (4), and SS Miles Killebrew (3.5) have more.

“The more reps he gets, the more comfortable he’s gonna be. He’s been great in the room. A smart kid, instinctive kid and knows how to play the game,” McCurley said of Bruener.

McCurley is in his first year as Pittsburgh’s inside linebackers coach, replacing the outgoing Aaron Curry. A Pittsburgh native, McCurley drew close ties to former NFL head coach (and fellow Yinzer) Mike McCarthy in Green Bay and Dallas.

If Bruener doesn’t log a second snap, that’s a good thing. It means the unit in front stays healthy. And Harrison could be activated in a few weeks, reducing Bruener’s practice reps. But he’s been as advertised since being drafted. Like Tyler Matakevich, Bruener has the makings of a player who will stick to the end of the roster throughout his rookie contract. If his defensive number is called again, the team is confident he’s ready to answer.