Carney: Four Key Matchups In Steelers-Browns

Happy AFC North football opener, Steelers fans! Finally, divisional play starts for the Black and Gold, and they get to do so in the friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium.

Welcoming the Cleveland Browns to town, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a real opportunity to expand on their AFC North lead. The Browns are coming into town after a tough trip to London and a difficult week seeing a pair of key veterans traded

But the Steelers can’t overlook this game. They must take advantage of the opportunity and handle business. The Browns might be 1-4 and looking closer and closer like a team headed for the bottom. But it’s AFC North football. It’ll be a close game.

That puts an emphasis on individual matchups.

There will be games within the game to watch. Make sure to keep an eye on key individual matchups in all three phases in the Steelers-Browns game on the North Shore. That’s the biggest thing.

Below are my four matchups to watch Sunday.

STEELERS DE CAMERON HEYWARD VS. BROWNS LG JOEL BITONIO

When I think of Steelers-Browns, I often come right to this matchup. These two have been going at it for years. They remain great players, too, making Sunday’s clash all the more entertaining.

Heyward is playing some terrific football, holding an overall grade of 87.3 from Pro Football Focus. He has 10 pressures and a sack on the season. He has also tipped a pass in three consecutive weeks that has led to an interception by the defense. After a slow start in Week 1, Heyward looks like his usual dominant self.

Bitonio sits at a 74.7 overall from PFF and has allowed just eight pressures and no sacks on the season. He’s having a strong year as a run blocker, too, helping create lanes for rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. This matchup will go a long way toward determining which team controls the line of scrimmage and ultimately wins the game.

STEELERS WR DK METCALF VS. BROWNS CB DENZEL WARD

This is another marquee matchup. Steelers WR1 in DK Metcalf against the Browns’ top corner and a Pro Bowler in Denzel Ward. Metcalf had a monster showing in Week 4 against the Vikings, and now after a week off, he gets a crack at Ward.

Yards after catch is a huge part of Metcalf’s game right now. He’s averaging 12.5 yards after the catch, which leads the NFL. The quick game will be a key part of the attack again on Sunday since Cleveland has a great pass rush and the Steelers’ offensive line continues to develop.

Metcalf will have an opportunity to create splash after the catch because Ward struggles to tackle. Ward has four misses on the season and a missed tackle rate of 26.3%, according to PFF. Metcalf, based on charting here at Steelers Depot, has forced just two missed tackles, but one of those in Week 4 led to his 80-yard touchdown.

The Steelers are leaning heavily on YAC early in the season, and there’s a real opportunity there attacking Ward.

BROWNS TE DAVID NJOKU VS. STEELERS LB PAYTON WILSON

The Steelers will probably put some safety help on Browns tight end David Njoku at times too. But this matchup will come down to how linebacker Payton Wilson performs.

He called himself one of the best coverage linebackers in the world coming into the season, but he hasn’t come close to that so far. On the year, Wilson has allowed 17 receptions on 20 targets for 188 yards and two touchdowns. There have been some communication issues, too.

That can’t happen this week. Njoku is a force and is easily the Browns’ most dangerous pass-catching threat. He can line up wherever, is physical, and can win on contested catches. In 14 games against the Steelers, Njoku has 49 receptions for 444 yards and four touchdowns.

He’s coming off a strong game against the Vikings in London in which he led the Browns with six receptions for 67 yards and a score. He’ll be a big focal point in the passing attack with rookie QB Dillon Gabriel once again. The Steelers better be prepared.

BROWNS DT MASON GRAHAM VS. STEELERS RG MASON MCCORMICK

The Steelers say they will have a plan for Myles Garrett, so a great deal of attention will be paid to the All-Pro pass rusher. That will create 1-on-1 matchups for the rest of the Browns’ defensive linemen. Specifically, that will create an opportunity for rookie Mason Graham.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Graham has been pretty good rushing the passer. He has 10 pressures and a sack and has been key in collapsing the pocket on the interior throughout the early portion of the season. He’ll go against Steelers second-year right guard Mason McCormick.

McCormick is coming off arguably his best performance as a pro against the Vikings. He was great in the run game and continues to be very steady in pass protection. When he’s playing with an edge and some swagger, the Steelers’ OL is at its best. That’s what the group rediscovered in Week 4 in Dublin. Now the linemen need to carry it out of the bye week. It starts with McCormick.