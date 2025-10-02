‘Carnage For The Ravens:’ Baltimore Lists Long Injury Report Ahead Of Must-Win Game

At 1-3, the Baltimore Ravens are desperate for a win. They’ll try to do so Sunday with a depleted roster. The Ravens are shaping up to be without several critical starters for their Week 5 game against the Houston Texans, including QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore released its Thursday injury report. It’s not a short list.

For those scoring at home. Six players did not practice while six others were limited due to injury. The absences are notable. Jackson missed his second-straight day with a hamstring injury suffered in the third quarter of the Ravens’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. Baltimore has yet to officially rule him out, but reports indicate Jackson is poised to sit out, especially given his scrambling style. Star S Kyle Hamilton, CB Marlon Humphrey, and ILB Roquan Smith have also failed to work this week. DT Nnamdi Madubuike is already out for the season with a neck injury.

NFL insider Jonathan Jones, often calling balls and strikes around the league, opined on the report. He called it “carnage for the Ravens.” That assessment isn’t wrong.

A preseason Super Bowl favorite, the Ravens are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in the first week of October. Despite just a minus-2 point differential, the same mark as the Steelers, Baltimore is tied for last in the AFC North and fading. The team blew a lead against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 in the latest instance of the Ravens unable to close out wins. After they blew out Cleveland in Week 2, the Detroit Lions dispatched them 38-30 in Week 3 while the Kansas City Chiefs romped them in Week 4, 37-20. The Ravens’ star-studded defense has been the worst in football, 32nd in scoring, with injuries piling up every week.

The rookie class has failed to make an impact. First-rounder S Malaki Starks doesn’t have an interception or pass breakup. Second-round EDGE Mike Green, considered a first-round talent who fell in the draft due to sexual assault allegations he denied, has yet to record a sack. The team’s best rookie has been K Tyler Loop, a perfect 7-of-7 as Justin Tucker’s replacement.

Baltimore will get the comfort of playing at home this weekend. It will take on the Houston Texans, also sporting a 1-3 record. Houston is coming off its “get right” game against the Tennessee Titans, a 26-0 shutout victory. Even if the Ravens pull out a victory, the road doesn’t get easier. They’ll host the Los Angeles Rams Week 6. Splitting the next two games puts them at 2-4 heading into their bye week. By the time the Ravens return in Week 8, their season could be over, and their two matchups against the Steelers in Weeks 14 and 18 could be for spoiler only.