Cam Heyward: Steelers ‘A More Together Group’ Compared To Last Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-1 and having fun while they win. Ahead of the team’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Cam Heyward had a Mariachi band at practice for T.J. Watt’s birthday, and he said that’s part of a collective initiative for the team to have “more fun” this year.

“I just think we’re a more together group. More fun is winning more games, but just being around each other a lot more,” Heyward said on Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel.

Team chemistry is one of the most underrated aspects when it comes to winning games and having players who want spend time with each other and be around one another is important. Not only does it make guys want to play and win for one another, but it also lessens the grind of the season. If players are excited to see each other coming into the facility and hanging out with each other when they leave work, it’s going to make for a better team.

Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers was a move many thought could have negative repercussions in the locker room. The opposite has been true, and all of Pittsburgh’s offseason additions seem to be fitting in seamlessly. Heyward has been in a lot of locker rooms in Pittsburgh, so it’s notable when he feels one is closer.

Obviously, the good vibes could go away quickly if the Steelers start losing. But as long as the Steelers continue to win, it should be a locker room that continues to have fun.

That’s been noticeable in locker room video this year, players joking around and making noise and seemingly enjoying each other’s company. The camaraderie that should develop at Saint Vincent College and bleed into the season has shown itself so far this year, and the Steelers are better off for it. There might have been a lot of moving parts this offseason and more turnover than there has been in a long time when it comes to the Steelers, but the locker room has been better off for it.