Cam Heyward Comments On Connor’s Touchdown: ‘It Was Awesome’

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have not been Connor Heyward’s biggest supporters over the years. Playing on the same team as his brother, Cam, many attribute Connor’s presence to nepotism rather than anything else.

During the Steelers’ win last Sunday, Connor got a chance to fire back at his haters, catching a key touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Rodgers out right and nice catch by Connor Heyward for TD!!!!!!!!! #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/wFuCHp3Zvy — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 12, 2025

Connor’s already earned some praise from his teammates for that big catch. On Tuesday, he heard some from his brother as well.

“It was awesome,” Heyward said Tuesday via Steelers.com. “I always love it, to watch family score. He’s tough on himself, and he doesn’t have that many opportunities, but he’s always thankful for the opportunities he does get. And when he’s out there, he’s taking advantage of it. So you know, [I] just tell him, don’t stop at one, get more.”

Cam is right that his brother isn’t getting many opportunities. That touchdown marked only his second target of the season. He’s made the most of his chances so far, catching both of his targets on the year and scoring that touchdown. He’s mostly a special teamer, so he needs to take advantage of the few chances he gets offensively, which he definitely did last Sunday.

Unfortunately for Connor Heyward, the makings of the tight end room don’t allow him much of a chance offensively. The Steelers have proven, for good reason, they’re more willing to have Darnell Washington on the field on running downs. Washington has already made a big fan in Aaron Rodgers, who found him three times for 62 yards in last Sunday’s win. Meanwhile, Arthur Smith clearly likes to give Jonnu Smith plenty of looks. Then there’s Pat Freiermuth, who’s getting a real lack of chances despite being above Heyward on the depth chart.

Yet, if there’s a way for Heyward to push for more targets, he did all he could last week. Rodgers has been outspoken in his appreciation for the tight end room and has raved about Heyward before. One would think Connor earned more trust from Rodgers with that score, making a great mid-route adjustment and a tough catch on the play.

Whether his role increases or not, it was a nice moment for Connor Heyward. Especially with how the fan base has viewed him. Few enjoyed it more than his brother, Cam.