Calvin Austin III Unsure Of IR Possibility: ‘Trusting The Plan’

Though he tweeted from the hospital shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 win in Dublin, Ireland, that he was doing just fine after hurting his shoulder, the timeline for how much time he could miss remains unclear for wide receiver Calvin Austin III.

After getting some much-needed downtime during the bye week, Austin didn’t practice Monday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side and told reporters that he is unsure if he will need to go on Injured Reserve.

According to a tweet from the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, Austin says he’s trusting the team’s plan, just like he did while recovering from his oblique injury in training camp.

“Yeah, I have no clue about that,” Austin said to reporters regarding a possible IR stint, according to video via the Post-Gazette on YouTube. “You know, just taking it a day at a time, listen to the medical staff and Coach T[omlin], and whenever that time is, I’ll be ready.”

Steelers WR Calvin Austin III said he’s not sure if injured reserve is a possibility for him with his shoulder injury but he’s trusting the plan from the team, taking it one day at a time as he did with his oblique in the preseason. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 6, 2025

Austin went down with the injury after making a catch at Croke Park in the third quarter of the 24-21 win over the Vikings.

Shortly after the injury, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported that Austin was loaded into an ambulance in a sling and was transported out of the stadium, raising major concerns about his outlook moving forward. But the fourth-year receiver tweeted positive news shortly after arriving at a Dublin hospital, while teammate Ben Skowronek later said he had heard Austin won’t miss much time.

Last week, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported that the Steelers received good news on Austin, and that X-rays were negative. But it remains unclear how much time Austin will miss.

Having the bye week after the Vikings game was big for the Steelers as they were able to get a bit healthier leading up to Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. But that might not include Austin.

Austin unsure of whether he will need go on Injured Reserve is a bit concerning, especially after the reports that he wouldn’t miss much time. Of course, the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported last week that he heard Austin would miss “several games.” But there’s been no further information regarding Austin’s injury, outside of DeFabo’s report last week.

With Austin seemingly set to miss Week 6 and probably Week 7 against Cincinnati on a short week, Roman Wilson, Skowronek and Scotty Miller will need to step up for the Black and Gold at receiver. On the year, Austin has 10 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.