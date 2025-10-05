Calls Increase For Kenny Pickett To Start In Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith threw his 8th and 9th interceptions in a 40-6 blowout loss against the Indianapolis Colts, dropping the Raiders to 1-4 on the season. With Smith struggling and the Las Vegas offense struggling to do much of anything, Raiders fans are calling for former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to start.

A quick search of Pickett’s name on Twitter will bring up a horde of Raiders fans sick of watching Smith and wanting to see Pickett.

Kenny Pickett can't be worse than Geno Smith — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) October 5, 2025

The Raiders traded for Smith this offseason and gave him a two-year, $75 million extension. But the team also traded for Pickett during the preseason after losing backup Aidan O’Connell to injury, and with Smith throwing for just 228 yards and two interceptions after a 117-yard, three-interception performance in a Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears, Raiders fans want a change.

Whether or not Pete Carroll, who also coached Smith during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, considers a change will remain to be seen, but the Raiders’ playoff chances are fading fast, and a switch to Pickett could be in the cards. As recently as this week, there was speculation from ESPN’s Dan Graziano that Pickett could be traded. But with Smith struggling, the Raiders might need a reliable backup and could certainly look to turn to Pickett as their starter.

Pickett won his only start with the Eagles last season, and while his individual numbers aren’t anything to write home about, he does have a 15-10 record as a starter. He also threw just four interceptions in 12 starts with the Steelers in 2023, and for a Raiders team that needs to look to establish the run more with rookie Ashton Jeanty, having a quarterback that’s proven he can at least take care of the ball could be a better option than Smith.

On 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday, CBS Sports’ insider Aditi Kinkhabwala noted that in production meetings last week, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly raved about Pickett.

“Chip Kelly could not stop raving. He said he loves how competitive he is, the looks that he’s giving the defense every single day, that he clearly gets off on challenging the defense. That he’s really athletic and really sudden,” Kinkhabwala passed along from Kelly.

She added that Kelly said the Raiders “feel good” if Pickett has to play.

The time for Pickett to have to play may be coming if the Raiders want to save their season, and if Kelly and Pete Carroll want to ensure they aren’t on the hot seat as the season goes on.