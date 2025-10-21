Bryant McFadden: Steelers Need To Add Chris Olave, Will Be ‘Major Players In January’ If They Do

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of quality pass catchers. However, not a lot of them play wide receiver. Only two of the Steelers’ top seven receivers this year are wideouts, which has led many to think they should look at a receiver before the trade deadline rolls around in a couple of weeks. One who makes sense in the mind of former Steeler Bryant McFadden is Chris Olave.

“If you look at what Aaron Rodgers has been doing right now, without major playmakers at the wide receiver unit, you add Chris Olave, with the tight end production they’ve been getting along with what DK Metcalf has been doing, along with Calvin Austin, they could be major players in January football,” McFadden said Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. “That has been an issue for Pittsburgh in January football, the lack of playmakers.”

When the Steelers have both DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III healthy, they’re solid at the position. The problem has been the inconsistency with both. Metcalf has been productive, but he and Aaron Rodgers still seem to be developing chemistry. Metcalf had just three receptions last Thursday, with two of his targets being intercepted. With Austin, injuries are a concern. He’s missed time throughout his young career, and has been out the last couple of games with a shoulder issue.

Whether the Steelers actually try to trade for a wide receiver remains up in the air. During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Mike Tomlin hinted that the tight end room helps hide their lack of depth at receiver.

However, to win in the playoffs, McFadden thinks the Steelers need as many playmakers as possible. He thinks that’s been an issue in their recent playoff failures, and that they need the help to match up with the juggernauts in the AFC.

“When you look at the big red machine in playoff time, you better have guys that can score points,” McFadden said. “And the big red machine is the Kansas City Chiefs. Did you not see what their playmakers did yesterday with a full arsenal of pass catchers? If you’re the Pittsburgh Steelers, the issue for them has been the inability to score points in what? Playoff time.”

If Chris Olave is the receiver the Steelers decide to trade for, it’s certainly not a bad move. He’s having another solid year in his fourth season, with 440 yards on 44 receptions and three touchdowns. Those numbers would make him the Steelers’ leading receiver, even over Metcalf’s 406 yards. New Orleans already picked up his fifth-year option, so the Steelers would have him through 2026 if they decided to make a move.

McFadden does have a point about winning in the playoffs as well. We’re used to the idea that defense wins championships, especially regarding the Steelers. However, that’s not the case in the AFC anymore. For example, last year Baltimore scored 25 points in the divisional round and lost. Then Buffalo scored 29 in the AFC Championship Game and lost as well.

The Steelers’ defense has plenty of issues to fix. An addition on that side of the ball would be worthwhile as well. However, to beat Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and the other great quarterbacks in the playoffs, the Steelers may simply need to outscore them. Adding Chris Olave would certainly make that easier to do.