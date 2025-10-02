Bruce Arians Reveals How Shorthanded Steelers Were On Super Bowl XLIII Game-Winning Drive

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most accomplished franchises in the NFL. However, it’s been almost 20 years since they last won a Super Bowl. The 2008 season marked their last championship victory. That was one of the best Super Bowls in NFL history, though. It was capped by a great drive from Ben Roethlisberger, who led the Steelers down the field for a game-winning touchdown. However, former Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians revealed how shorthanded the Steelers were on that drive.

“I gotta put it all on Ben,” Arians said Thursday on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “At this time, Hines Ward could barely run, Nate Washington had a separated shoulder, so there are two guys that he couldn’t throw to. He had Santonio [Holmes], the running back, and Heath Miller, and Ben was lights out.

“The pump fakes and everything. I gotta put it all on Ben because calling the plays is easy. What he did, especially that last throw, I know Santonio gets all the credit for the catch, but the pump, the pump, the pump. And that throw, only about five guys in the world can make that throw. I knew those toes were down. I was standing right there.”

In 2008, the Steelers had a decent crop of weapons on paper. Ward had established himself as one of the best receivers in the league, and Washington was starting to emerge as a decent depth option. Holmes was the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2006, and he was beginning to break out for them.

However, as Arians revealed, the Steelers’ pass catchers were in rough shape in Super Bowl XLIII. Neither Ward nor Washington were very impactful in that game. Ward had two catches for 43 yards, while Washington had only one catch for 11 yards. Washington’s catch came on the Steelers’ final drive, though, which speaks to his resiliency.

Holmes carried the bulk of the load, especially on that final drive. He caught nine balls for 131 yards and one touchdown. That includes four catches on the Steelers’ final drive, with the final one being the most important. Outside of Washington’s catch, that final drive was all Holmes.

On this day in 2009, Santonio Holmes made an all-time catch to win Super Bowl XLIII. (via @NFLThrowback)@ToneTime10 | @steelers pic.twitter.com/uP86Qbrt7M — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2022

Ultimately, Holmes won the Super Bowl MVP award, but Roethlisberger had a good case to receive the honor as well. Like Arians says, the game-winning touchdown catch gets a lot of recognition, but Roethlisberger’s throw was just as impressive. Both had a great game, and that final throw was the cherry on top. Knowing that they did it with Ward and Washington on the mend makes it even more special.