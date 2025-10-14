Browns Wide Receiver Abruptly Retires Midseason

Cleveland Browns WR David Bell has chosen retirement in the middle of the 2025 season. Taking to social media Tuesday afternoon, Bell announced he’s walking away from the game.

In his post, Bell cited injuries as the main reason for his retirement.

“I was blindsided by an off-field injury that was beyond my control, which put my football future in jeopardy. After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb. Although it is the last thing I would otherwise want to do, with a heavy heart I am announcing my retirement,” the statement read in part.

Thank You Cleveland 🤞🏾🤎 pic.twitter.com/0Lp084Mvik — David Bell (@DB3LL) October 14, 2025

The rest of his message thanked God, his family, his agent, and the Browns organization.

Bell’s statement and situation is similar to former Pittsburgh Steelers S Ryan Watts, who medically retired due to a neck injury suffered during the 2024 preseason.

It’s not fully clear what injury Bell is referring to. He spent 2024 on injured reserve with a hip injury. After missing 2025 offseason workouts, the Browns placed him on the NFI list in July. A list related to injuries not related to football or ones that took place away from the team facility.

Once a highly touted third-round pick by the Browns in 2022 out of Purdue, Bell struggled to carve out an NFL role even before injuries began stacking up. Over his first two years, he appeared in 31 games but caught just 38 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns. He lasted one game in 2024, catching three passes, before suffering his injury.

He played in four games against the Steelers, tallying four catches for 33 yards and zero touchdowns.

Bell ends his NFL career with 41 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns. A highly touted high school player and star at Purdue, Bell caught over 230 passes for nearly 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns in college. He was named an All-American in 2021.

The Browns are in the midst of another losing season. Falling to Pittsburgh Sunday, Cleveland is now 1-5 on the year. The Steelers and Browns will play the rematch in Week 17.