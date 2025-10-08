Browns’ Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Myles Garrett, Seven Others Limited

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an unenviable situation entering Week 6. They’re coming off a tough loss in London to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, and did not receive a bye week from the schedule makers after international travel.

On top of that, they’re rolling with a rookie QB making his second-ever start and, oh by the way, have to head to Pittsburgh for a tough AFC North matchup at Acrisure Stadium to take on the Steelers, who are coming off a bye week of their own, and coming off of international travel to Dublin.

They’ll do some while dealing with some injuries, too.

NFL insider Adam Caplan tweeted out the Wednesday injury report just moments ago.

BROWNS’ WEEK 6 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

DL Shelby Harris (NIR — Knee, Rest)

LIMITED

C Ethan Pocic (neck)

CB Denzel Ward (hip)

WR Malachi Corley (groin)

CB Greg Newsome II (hamstring)

DT Mike Hall (knee)

OL Joel Bitonio (NIR — Rest)

DL Maliek Collins (NIR — Rest)

DE Myles Garrett (ankle)

FULL

TE David Njoku (knee)

S Grant Delpit (ankle)

Getting some veterans in the trenches like Joel Bitonio and Ethan Pocic, as well as Maliek Collins and Shelby Harris on defense, as much rest as possible, and keeping them limited early in the week is smart. International travel can be brutal, and having to turn right around and prepare for another game in the same week and hit the road in the process makes for a difficult stretch.

The ones to keep an eye on, at least early, are Myles Garrett and Greg Newsome II. Both were on the injury report early last week ahead of the trip to London, but both did play. Newsome ended up playing 65 snaps in London. Still, international travel and wanting to play it safe with the hamstring early in the week could limit him until game time. Plus, he’s probably itching to go against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers after he boldly proclaimed this offseason he was going to pick off Rodgers twice — once in Pittsburgh and once in Cleveland.

As for Garrett, he’s a guy with plenty of attention being paid to him entering the matchup. He’s a game wrecker with 13 career sacks in 14 games against the Steelers. He’s looking to add Aaron Rodgers to his QB graveyard, too.

We’ll see how some of the key defensive pieces, such as Garrett, Newsome, Collins, and Denzel Ward, progress this week. It doesn’t appear that their status is in jeopardy early in the week, but there’s plenty of time between now and the end of the week for things to change.