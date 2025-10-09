Browns’ Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Myles Garrett Remains Limited, Damontae Kazee Added

The Cleveland Browns released their Thursday injury report ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Browns saw DE Myles Garrett remain limited with an ankle injury. Garrett has been limited throughout the season with an ankle injury, but it isn’t expected to impact his availability against the Steelers.

Former Steelers S Damontae Kazee was added to the report and did not practice on Thursday due to an illness.

NFL insider Adam Caplan posted Cleveland’s injury report on Twitter.

BROWNS’ WEEK 6 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

S Damontae Kazee (illness)

LIMITED

WR Malachi Corley (groin)

DT Mike Hall (knee)

DE Myles Garrett (ankle)

DL Shelby Harris (NIR — Knee, Rest)

OT Jack Conklin (NIR-Rest)

FULL

TE David Njoku (knee)

S Grant Delpit (ankle)

OL Joel Bitonio (NIR — Rest)

C Ethan Pocic (neck)

CB Denzel Ward (hip)

RB Raheim Sanders (ankle/hip)

DL Maliek Collins (NIR — Rest)

The Browns got positive news with CB Denzel Ward being upgraded to full participation after being limited yesterday. After trading CB Greg Newsome II, Ward will play a much bigger role on Sunday against the Steelers. The Browns also added RB Raheim Sanders to the injury report, but he was a full participant. He has been inactive since RB Quinshon Judkins got healthy.

The Browns don’t have anyone at serious risk of missing Sunday’s game that hasn’t already been ruled out. Kazee’s illness may be serious, but typically, Thursday illnesses don’t knock players out of Sunday’s game. If he does play, it’ll be a revenge game for Kazee against his former team. Meanwhile, the Steelers will deploy former Browns S Juan Thornhill.

For the Steelers, CB Jalen Ramsey and WR Calvin Austin III could be at risk of missing Sunday’s game. Both would be significant losses for the Steelers, but the Browns should be in good shape, injury-wise. Garrett’s ankle injury hasn’t slowed him down this season, as he still has four sacks this year. Slowing him down will be key for the Steelers.