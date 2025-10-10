Browns’ Week 6 Friday Injury Report: DT Mike Hall Jr. Ruled Out, All Others Healthy

The Cleveland Browns have released their final injury report of the week, complete with game status designations.

A questionable designation denotes a 50-50 chance of playing, while doubtful means more likely than not to miss the game. Players can also be ruled out entirely in the final report.

Here is the final report via the Browns’ website.

BROWNS’ WEEK 6 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

LIMITED

DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee) – OUT

S Damontae Kazee (illness)

FULL

TE David Njoku (knee)

S Grant Delpit (ankle)

OL Joel Bitonio (NIR — Rest)

C Ethan Pocic (neck)

CB Denzel Ward (hip)

RB Raheim Sanders (ankle/hip)

DL Maliek Collins (NIR — Rest)

WR Malachi Corley (groin)

OT Jack Conklin (NIR-Rest)

DE Myles Garrett (ankle)

DL Shelby Harris (NIR — Knee, Rest)

OT KT Leveston (calf)

While several players were limited throughout the week, only one has a game status listed with Mike Hall Jr. out. He’s been out all season, so no difference here for Cleveland. He is listed as a backup rotational player behind Mason Graham and Maliek Collins anyway, so it isn’t a huge blow to their talented defensive front.

There are other players not on the injury report who were already on IR this season, like OT Dawand Jones. The Browns aren’t in perfect health, but their current active roster is in pretty good shape.

Check out the Steelers’ final injury report here, including Jalen Ramsey surprisingly being listed as questionable after a Week 4 hamstring injury.