Browns OC Says Protecting Rookie QB Against Steelers Is A ‘Whole Group’ Effort

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is the play caller when it comes to the Browns’ offense. That doesn’t mean that first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees doesn’t feel the pressure when game planning for upcoming opponents. And he is certainly feeling the pressure when looking at the Steelers’ defense ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Perhaps a big part of that is the Browns prepping to start rookie Dillon Gabriel for only the second time this year. Rees is certainly aware that the Steelers’ defense can cause quarterbacks, rookie or veteran, problems. But the defense is also causing issues for ball carriers this year, too.

“They affect the quarterback,” Rees said Thursday, per video from Cleveland.com Browns reporter Ashley Bastock on X/Twitter. “They affect him in a way where they bat balls, they push the pocket, they flush him into making poor decisions. They do a great job affecting the quarterback, making the quarterback unsettled. And everywhere across the ball, they attack that football when they tackle. They’re looking to bring you down, but they are attacking the football as they tackle you.”

#Browns OC Tommy Rees on the Steelers’ 10 takeaways this season and ability to create splash plays: pic.twitter.com/5Lfr6ziFXt — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) October 9, 2025

Rees mentioned that the Steelers get their hands up at the line of scrimmage to deflect passes if they aren’t getting to the quarterback. That’s actually Bastock’s top concern for Gabriel on Sunday. The line (defensive linemen and pass rushers) batted eight passes down in four games.

But Rees also points out the Steelers are attacking the football. They have forced 10 turnovers, second only to the Jacksonville Jaguars (14). The Jaguars have also played a fifth game. The Steelers have intercepted five passes, sixth in the league. They’ve also recovered five fumbles (and forced six). This defense is absolutely attacking the football with the intent to get the ball back in the offense’s hands.

So what do the Browns have to do to help out Gabriel?

“Ball carriers, skill players, got to do a great job,” Rees said. “Line’s got to cover down and make sure they’re there for them. We’ve got to do, our whole group, protecting the quarterback. Part of that’s playing on time. Part of it’s doing a good job with the edge players.”

Rees is right, but that’s a whole lot easier said than done. The Minnesota Vikings sacked Gabriel twice in his first NFL start last Sunday. The Vikings are no slouch when getting after the quarterback. They have 13 sacks this season, ninth most in the NFL. But the Steelers have 14 sacks, tied for sixth (with the Browns, actually). And they’ve played one less game than the Browns (and the Indianapolis Colts, who also have 14 sacks on the season).

The Browns may be starting OT Cam Robinson at left tackle after trading for him at the end of September. They’ll need him, the rest of their offensive line, and even their skill position players to step up to keep the Steelers’ attacking defense at bay.

The Browns hope that Dillon Gabriel can be the answer at quarterback. But he’s going to face a really stiff test from the Steelers in only his second NFL game. Will the Steelers continue to cause havoc, either by attacking the quarterback or the football? That certainly appears to be the question that Tommy Rees and the Browns hope to answer with no.

But that’s been a very tall order, according to the last two teams to play the Steelers.