Browns Make Big Trade Ahead Of Steelers Game

One day after dealing QB Joe Flacco, the Cleveland Browns have made another trade. The Browns are sending CB Greg Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars for CB Tyson Campbell. An unusual player-for-player swap at the same position, the move comes days before the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Browns.

Sources: The #Jaguars and #Browns are making a trade. It's CB Tyson Campbell to Cleveland for Greg Newsome II, who lands in Jax, per me and @TomPelissero. Another day, another Cleveland trade. pic.twitter.com/jmY6fkDUGk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2025

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland is also sending a 2026 sixth-rounder to Jacksonville. In return, the Browns are receiving a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Newsome, the Browns’ first-round pick in 2021, had started all five games for Cleveland this season. He notched 23 tackles and three pass breakups, though had failed to pick off a pass. For his career, he’s appeared in 59 games with 41 starts. Over that span, he recorded 178 tackles, 37 breakups, and three interceptions. Health was a nagging concern and it seems the Browns soured on Newsome. He was playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal and set to become a free agent in the offseason.

In eight career regular season games against Pittsburgh, Newsome recorded 25 tackles, five pass breakups, and zero interceptions.

Enter Campbell, a second-round pick of the same 2021 draft Newsome was apart of. Campbell signed a long-term contract extension, four years and $76.5 million, prior to the 2024 season. But that came under the Jaguars old regime, replaced by GM James Gladstone and HC Liam Coen this winter. Not afraid to make a big move, like trading up for WR/CB Travis Hunter during the draft (which also involved a deal with the Browns), Campbell heads to Cleveland with Newsome headed to Duval.

It remains to be seen if Campbell can get up to speed in time to play the Steelers this weekend. Denzel Ward will continue as Cleveland’s top corner and likely shadow WR DK Metcalf for most of Sunday’s game. Beyond him, the Browns’ cornerback depth chart seems thin so the coaching staff will likely want to get Campbell on the field as soon as possible. Myles Harden has logged substantial time this season but has primarily played in the slot.

The AFC North has been busy making trades the last two days. Yesterday, the Browns traded QB Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals for a late-round 2026 pick swap. And the Baltimore Ravens moved EDGE Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers for S Alohi Gilman. So far, the Steelers have yet to make any trades. The deadline is November 4th.