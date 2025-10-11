Browns Make Roster Move Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns have made a roster move ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, elevating CB Tre Avery to the Active/Inactive roster.

We've elevated CB Tre Avery from the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 11, 2025

Avery will provide cornerback depth to a Browns team that shook up its depth chart earlier this week, trading former first-round pick CB Greg Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars for CB Tyson Campbell. While Campbell is starting-caliber in his own right, Cleveland’s had to race to get him up to speed and ready for his Browns debut.

Elevated earlier this season, Avery appeared in a pair of games for the Browns this year. He’s recorded four tackles and has played exclusively on special teams, logging 28 snaps. Avery saw extensive defensive reps in 2022 and 2023 with the Tennessee Titans, collecting 651 snaps over that span. He notched 65 tackles with 11 pass breakups, including nine in 2022.

For his career, Avery’s played in 40 games with five starts. He’s tallied 69 tackles, 11 breakups, and zero interceptions.

Outside cornerback depth in Cleveland is weak. Behind stud No. 1 corner Denzel Ward and the newcomer Campbell, the Browns could rely on UDFA Dom Jones and Avery as backup options should there be in-game injuries.

Pittsburgh may count on its passing game to win. Cleveland boasts the NFL’s top run defense and a stingy front seven featuring DE Myles Garrett, first-round DT Mason Graham, and second-round rookie LB Carson Schwesinger, who leads all first-year players with 44 tackles. Aaron Rodgers has gotten the ball out quickly this year and relied on YAC, but WR DK Metcalf could make an impact down the field in the right matchups.

While not a roster move, the Steelers got their own defensive back boost. Top CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to play despite suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 that held him out of practice until Friday. He ended the week questionable before being upgraded Saturday morning.

The Steelers have until 4 PM/EST to make any and all roster elevations and moves.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.