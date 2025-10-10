Browns’ Defense Scouting Report: Cleveland’s Not Gonna Make It Easy

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, we are scouting the Cleveland Browns’ defense ahead of the team’s Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alex’s Scheme Report

Browns’ Run Defense

As they have for several years, the Browns run a four-man defensive front. The run defense has been excellent. The NFL’s best, in fact. Opposing offense’s are averaging just 75.6 yards per game and 3.0 YPC. Both rank Cleveland No. 1. The Browns aren’t tops in rushing touchdowns but have only given up three through five games. The longest rush allowed is just 24 yards, showing that they’ve kept a lid on things well.

On the year, Cleveland’s allowed just six runs of 10-plus yards. That’s tied second-best in the NFL. Suffice to stay, the unit has been stout after finishing bottom-third a year ago.

The youth movement found on offense can apply to the defense, too. Second-round LB Carson Schwesinger leads not just the team with 44 tackles but leads all rookies heading into Week 6. He’s logged 98 percent of the snaps, meaning he’s basically never coming off the field. Former Steelers first round pick LB Devin Bush is holding his own with 36 tackles on 81 percent of the defensive snaps.

Schematically, Cleveland mixes things up well with a blend of one and two-gapping. Often playing middle of the field closed with one deep safety, the Browns usually present with an eight-man box against heavy personnel.

With the run defense as good as it’s been, finding a weakness has been tough. Perimeter runs have had the most amount of success, including the Vikings using a jet run with a receiver last week. Short traps to help gain numbers frontside also led to running room.

Here are some other defensive stats. On the year, Cleveland is allowing 24.6 points per game. That’s 21st in the league. The Browns have allowed more than 21 points in three of five games. Cleveland is great at limiting yards, second league-wide at 247.8. The defense has forced four takeaways this year, an average number.

Situationally, the Browns have been poor. Just 24th on third down (43.3 percent) and dead-last in red zone defense, 78.6 percent, highlighting how the team can allow so few yards yet so many points. They’re an above-average tackling team.

Browns’ Pass Defense

It’s a unit that will look a little different after CB Greg Newsome was traded for CB Tyson Campbell. A starting corner swap. As a unit, Cleveland is fourth in passing yards per game at just 172.2. The Browns are middling in completion percentage and YPA allowed but worse in touchdowns allowed. A whopping 10 of them through five games, among the worst in the NFL. Cleveland also has just two interceptions.

Cleveland’s front is getting plenty of pressure thanks to 14 sacks. As usual, Myles Garrett leads the way with eight tackles for a loss (No. 1 in the NFL) and four sacks along with eight QB hits. DT Maliek Collins has 3.5 sacks while DE Alex Wright has a pair. The Browns’ defensive line is responsible for 12 of the team’s 14 sacks. S Grant Delpit and CB Denzel Ward are responsible for the team’s pair of picks.

Cleveland ranks above-average in blitz rate (25.6 percent, 12th) and pressure rate (20.6 percent, 11th).

Schematically, the Browns are responsive to motion and defensive backs often travel across the formation. However, it’s important to note No. 1 cornerback Denzel Ward largely does not. He is primarily a left side corner (the offense’s right). Per PFF, Ward has logged 97.8 percent of his outside snaps on the left side this season. That largely tracks with his career figures. He didn’t shadow Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 4, nor Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson in Week 5. Could things change post-Newsome trade? Perhaps but it’s worth watching – and testing.

Play-action has been hit-and-miss, but Cleveland largely does a nice job defending it. That takes away something Pittsburgh wants to use, though the Steelers have generally curtailed it against Garrett because of his pass rush threat.

Under DC Jim Schwartz, the Browns like holding and disguising their coverages. Two-high looks that become single-high and vice versa. Examples below.

Like many teams with a stud No. 1 corner, the Browns will play combination coverages against 3×1. To the X-receiver side, the corner will “lock” and play him in man coverage with zone to the trips side.

From a rush standpoint, the Browns like using wide alignments by the defensive line. Wide 9 from the d-ends and dual 3-techs between tackle and guard with a LB as the “00 tech,” aligned on the LOS over center.

The Browns’ defensive ends, including Garrett, like aligning in four-point stances with both hands down. Alert games and twists from these looks, but it’s no guarantee.

Garrett is primarily thought of as a right defensive end against left tackle Broderick Jones. And he will log the majority of his snaps there. But Garrett will play both d-end spots, and not just on rush downs. In fact, he often does on 2nd down. The Browns will also Mug into the A-gaps on early downs, too.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the driver’s seat in the AFC North race coming off their bye week, sitting at 3-1 as they prepare to face the 1-4 Cleveland Browns at home in Pittsburgh.

While Cleveland’s record doesn’t show it, their defense had been solid to start the season, outside of their last two games against the Lions and Vikings. They currently rank 21st in the league in points allowed, but are second in yards allowed, ranking fourth against the pass and first in the league against the run.

EDGE

Cleveland’s priority No. 1 on defense is All-Pro No. 95 Myles Garrett. He has wreaked havoc against the Steelers since getting drafted first overall in 2017. Garrett currently has four sacks and leads the league with eight tackles for loss on the season, being a handful against the run and as a pass rusher. Broderick Jones will have his hands full against Garrett on Sunday.

No. 57 Isaiah McGuire is starting opposite of Garrett with No. 91 Alex Wright subbing in a fair amount, as well. The 6-4, 268-pound McGuire is entering his third season in the league and is a stout run defender in the edge who provides some strength as a power rusher. Wright is more of a pass rusher than McGuire, playing 40 percent of the defensive snaps with two sacks and a forced fumble so far in 2025.

Providing depth along the edge is No. 99 Cameron Thomas and No. 90 Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who is a former first round pick coming over from Tampa Bay this offseason. Thomas has spent time with the Cardinals and Chiefs, both being high-floor, low-ceiling pass rushers.

Defensive Line

No. 94 Mason Graham was Cleveland’s first-round pick this spring, trading down from WR/CB Travis Hunter to select the Michigan standout. Graham has 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and half a sack through five games, but his impact spans much further than the stat sheet would suggest. Graham’s athleticism at his size, along with this strength and pursuit, make him a disruptive force that helps Cleveland shut down the running game.

Starting opposite of Graham is No. 96 Maliek Collins, who has been a productive interior rusher since entering the league back in 2016 and already has 3.5 sacks in 2025, counting two last week against Minnesota. The 6-2, 310-pound Collins is quick and twitchy for his size but also has the hand usage to beat blocks and get into the lap of the quarterback.

No. 93 Shelby Harris has transitioned into more of a rotational role for Cleveland, but he still is a notable contributor along the defensive line. His blend of size, strength and quickness make him a handful for interior blockers to keep out of the backfield as a sound run defender. No. 98 Adin Huntington also provides depth as a former undrafted free agent seeing 65 total defensive snaps so far this season.

Linebackers

No. 30 Devin Bush starts for Cleveland at inside linebacker, being a familiar face after spending his first four seasons with the Steelers. He started 10 games for Cleveland last season and is off to a strong start in 2025, having 36 total stops, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and three pass deflections. Bush plays his best ball running sideline to sideline in pursuit of the football, but can be susceptible to downhill rushing attacks and can be tested in coverage.

No. 49 Carson Schwesinger was Cleveland’s first pick in the second round and the 6-3, 242-pound linebacker has been a tackling machine, picking up where he left off at UCLA. Schwesinger has 44 total tackles through five games including two tackles for loss and a sack. However, he can be tested in coverage, allowing a 72 percent completion rate with two touchdowns on the year.

No. 17 Jerome Baker sees quality snaps as Cleveland’s LB3, starting two contests and has 10 total tackles on the season. No. 43 Mohamoud Diabate also sees a decent amount of action on defense after starting 11 games last season. No. 42 Easton Mascarenas-Arnold is primarily a special teamer who also provides depth for Cleveland at inside linebacker.

Cornerbacks

The top dawg at the cornerback for Cleveland is CB No. 21 Denzel Ward, who has been one of the better corners in the league since getting drafted fourth overall back in 2018. Ward led the league with 19 pass deflections last season and already has four in 2025 along with one interception and 13 total tackles. Look for Ward to see plenty of DK Metcalf on Sunday.

Greg Newsome was set to start opposite but was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday night. Coming over in the trade is veteran CB Tyson Campbell, who will look to get up to speed in a hurry for Sunday’s game.

Providing depth at cornerback for Cleveland is No. 26 Myles Harden, who starts in the nickel for the Browns, having allowed 130 yards and two touchdowns on the year according to Pro Football Reference. No. 20 Jarrick Bernard-Converse, No. 28 Tre Avery and No. 37 Dom Jones also provide depth and special teams value to Cleveland’s secondary.

Safeties

No. 9 Grant Delpit has become a mainstay in Cleveland’s secondary since getting drafted in the second-round back in 2021, having multiple 100-plus tackle seasons on his resume along with seven interceptions in five seasons. Delpit is a hard-hitting safety who plays well in the box with the ball in-front of him, making him a name to watch against Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith this weekend.

No. 33 Ronnie Hickman started five games last season and has taken over the starting job for Juan Thornhill, who came over to Pittsburgh this offseason. Hickman primarily plays as Cleveland’s free safety, coming downhill against the run while also covering the deep centerfield against the pass. Hickman has 32 total stops on the year and is very active at all levels of the field.

No. 5 Rayshawn Jenkins has become a key depth piece/third safety for Cleveland after seeing extensive starting time with the Seahawks, Jaguars and Chargers the past several years. Jenkins specializes closer to the line of scrimmage as a strong/box safety, having good size and play strength to make noise as a run defender. No. 23 Damontae Kazee and No. 31 Donovan McMillion also provide depth for Cleveland at safety.