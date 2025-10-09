Browns DC Jim Schwartz Doesn’t Sound Thrilled About His Team’s Latest Trade

When it came to the Cleveland Browns making the Thursday night cornerback swap that sent Greg Newsome II to Jacksonville and brought in Tyson Campbell, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz found out after the fact. Speaking to reporters Thursday, he sure didn’t sound thrilled about the move and made clear it wasn’t his idea to make the deal days before Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It was after the fact,” Schwartz told reporters via the Browns’ Twitter/X account when asked what he liked about Campbell. “That’s [HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry’s] thing. I would say this. We’re really gonna miss Greg. Such a good guy. Great locker room guy, great worker, great pro productive player, always a positive attitude. Brought a lot of energy. So we’re certainly gonna miss him.”

Keep in mind that was Schwartz’s initial response to what he likes about Campbell, the player Cleveland just acquired. In fairness, Schwartz gave Campbell credit and touted his athleticism while noting Jacksonville’s schematic changes made him an awkward fit in Duval. But now, Schwartz has to get his group ready to face the Steelers this weekend. Which means getting Campbell up to speed in a hurry or putting deep reserves in a starter role.

“It would be Tyson,” Schwartz said of Newsome’s replacement. “He just put boots on the ground. He’s a veteran player. We’ve got players ready in less time than that.”

But the Browns run a complicated defense that asks plenty out of its cornerbacks. If Campbell isn’t fully prepared, Cleveland will look down the depth chart for help.

“If we need to, we’re excited about Dom Jones also,” Schwartz said. “Dom, he’s leaped every hurdle we’ve put in front of him since he was an undrafted player. He played well in practice. He played well against Carolina in the [joint] practices. Played well in the preseason games.”

Undrafted out of Colorado State, Jones has appeared in only three games this season and logged more snaps on special teams (15) than defense (10). Asking him to play significant steps is a leap. But with few other options if Campbell isn’t ready, Schwartz doesn’t have a choice.

“The timing probably isn’t ideal. That’s just the way things are,” Schwartz said about the late-week deal.

Wednesday is the normal “install” day for game plans. Campbell arriving Thursday puts him behind, needing to pick up the playbook and this week’s plan within 72 hours.

Odds are, Campbell will get the starting nod by Sunday. The question is if Pittsburgh can capitalize. With WR Calvin Austin III injured and unlikely to play, the Steelers are testing their own depth. Youngster Roman Wilson could be called upon for his biggest NFL role yet although that isn’t a high bar. Veteran Scotty Miller formed chemistry with QB Aaron Rodgers this summer but has yet to catch a pass in the regular season.

With Denzel Ward one of the best cornerbacks in football, Rodgers may choose to attack whoever the Browns align opposite of him. Be it the newcomer Campbell or the rookie Jones. Schwartz seems to realize that, making for an unhappy camper as the Browns search for a win to keep slim season hopes alive.