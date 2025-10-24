Breer Believes Steelers’ Potential Top WR Trade Target Is Off Market

If the Pittsburgh Steelers have their sights set on trading for New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave, they could be severely disappointed. NFL insider Albert Breer predicted that not only will Olave remain with his current team but receive a long-term deal to keep him in New Orleans for the foreseeable future.

“I think you call New Orleans about Chris Olave,” Breer said on FOX Sports’ The Herd when asked about wide receiver options. “I think you call Minnesota about Jordan Addison, just to see if there’s any interest at all. Because those guys are coming close to the end of their rookie deals. I think both those guys wind up staying where they’re at. I think both those guys wind up extended.”

The question was in reference to the Buffalo Bills’ trade plans. But the Steelers are in a similar boat, reportedly searching for receiver help ahead of the post-Week 9 deadline.

Pittsburgh has been speculated and rumored to have interest in Olave for weeks now. It’s easy to see why. A talented receiver with an all-around game, Olave registered 1,000-plus yards in his first two NFL seasons. Injuries, concussions specifically, have derailed him since. But he’s started all seven games in 2025 and is coming off his best performance of the year, recording 98 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears.

It’s easy to see why the Saints could sell. New Orleans is 1-6 without any hope of making the playoffs. The franchise is in total rebuild and could look to offload its most valuable players like Olave before paying them a big-money deal. But Breer suggests Olave is a piece the Saints intend to build around instead of trading.

After picking up his fifth-year option worth $15.4 million, Olave is under contract through 2026.

Adding Olave would give Pittsburgh a bona fide No. 2 and excellent duo between him and DK Metcalf. But the current form of the Steelers’ passing offense may not support two higher-caliber wideouts. Others would argue that raising the talent bar would increase the target share for receivers beyond the No. 1.

Breer thinks the point is moot. Even if it’s worth calling to ask, the Steelers may have to search elsewhere for a trade target. Another Friday report suggested the Tennessee Titans’ Calvin Ridley or the Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle as possible options.