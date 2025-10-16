Brandt: Rodgers-Metcalf Pairing ‘One Of Best Connections’ In NFL

There was a great deal of anticipation and excitement for the quarterback-wide receiver combination of Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf for the Pittsburgh Steelers leading up to the 2025 season. So far, through the first five games, they have delivered on that anticipation and excitement.
Rodgers and Metcalf have hooked up 19 times for 356 yards and four touchdowns, cooking as one of the more prolific combinations in the NFL.
For NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt, who appeared on Good Morning Football Thursday, that’s exactly what Rodgers and Metcalf are: one of the best connections in the NFL.
“He found someone who is young and fresh and energetic. And I have to tell you this guys, this is really working,” Brandt said of the Rodgers-Metcalf combination, according to video via GMFB. “All the question marks about how’s this gonna work, DK comes from Seattle…Rogers gets to pick his cast. He brings in his Randall Cobbs and his Allen Lazards and all those guys…That all went away. He played with who he was told to play with by the Steelers. It’s working remarkably well.
“This is the first time that Aaron Rodgers has thrown four-plus touchdowns to a wide receiver over the first five games since guess who? Davante Adams seven years ago.”
Things started off well with the pairing back in training camp, where head coach Mike Tomlin purposefully put the two together as suite mates, trying to help speed up the development of chemistry and rapport. Of course, those two also worked out together during the summer, so they were able to hit the ground running.
It wasn’t always sharp during training camp, but once the season started the two have been on the same page. They have a monster day together in Dublin, connecting on five passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, which came on an 80-yard catch-and-run by Metcalf.
He also had a big day in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns in both of their first games in the AFC North as they combined for four catches for 95 yards and a beautiful touchdown on a double move.
In the first five games of the season, Rodgers’ QB rating when targeting Metcalf is an insane 140.0. That’s remarkable stuff. It might all be simple stuff designed to get the ball out quickly and let Metcalf go to work in space, but the two are lighting it up, and it’s helping the Steelers roll right along early in the season.
“It is working, the old guy and the young guy…He doesn’t have any history with DK, he didn’t grow up with DK. He didn’t play with DK in Green Bay,” Brandt said of Rodgers’ connection with Metcalf. “It’s one of the best connections right now in the league, and I wanna see how it goes tonight against the Bengals defense. That’s usually more than accommodating to good chemistry and good connections. The thing is working. Watch it tonight.”
Against the Bengals, the combination has a chance to do something special in primetime. They’ve been prolific early in the season, and there’s no signs of slowing down. Rodgers sits just 116 passing yards away from surpassing former Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger in all-time yardage, too.
It wouldn’t be surprising if that pass that moved beyond Roethlisberger’s numbers went to Metcalf, too.
Good luck stopping these guys.