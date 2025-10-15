Bill Cowher Explains What Makes This Steelers Team Different

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 4-1 start, and if they keep winning, they’ll be able to start running away with the AFC North. While there were some doubts about the team’s decision to sign Aaron Rodgers this offseason, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher said on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast that he thinks Rodgers is the biggest key to the team’s success. Cowher said the biggest thing he’s seeing with the Steelers is that Rodgers has given the Steelers an identity.

“Listen, I think the biggest thing is just the identity that A-Rod’s given you on offense. I think he’s given you some credibility for the first time since Ben’s been there. It’s not up to Cam and T.J. to lead that group now.”

Heyward chimed in and said that the level of professionalism Rodgers and DK Metcalf bring to the team has been important.

“I think having a guy like Aaron and DK, they just bring a level of professionalism for the group. The way they compete and the way they work during practice isn’t talked about enough, and the communication they have.”

While the Steelers did have Russell Wilson last season, they’ve largely had a leadership void on offense. As Cowher said, the leaders were Heyward and T.J. Watt, and the group consisted of the loudest voices and players who led by example on the defensive side of the ball. Players like Pat Freiermuth have started to emerge as leaders in recent years, sure, but it’s different when the most prominent leaders are your starting quarterback and star wide receiver.

Rodgers is one of the most accomplished players in NFL history, and when he talks, other players will listen. Metcalf has been one of the league’s most productive receivers. If those two are setting the standard, then other players have no excuse but to meet it. This Steelers team has been focused ever since training camp, and Rodgers has a lot to do with that.

There’s been no ill effects of bringing him into Pittsburgh’s locker room, as some in the national media speculated. He’s been a great teammate, and it’s clearly had a positive effect on the offense and the team as a whole. He told the team when he signed that he was all-in; he’s proven it, and his teammates have bought in around him.

It’s still early, and the Steelers will need to keep building on their success to be legitimate contenders. But with where they are now, there seems to be a different feel around the team, and it’s something that Cowher has taken note of.