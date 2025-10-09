Mina Kimes Shares The Key Element In Sunday’s Steelers-Browns Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has relied on yards after the catch to generate big plays this year. And according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers want that to continue going forward. That sort of offense puts the onus on defenders to wrap up and tackle quickly. Otherwise, players like WR DK Metcalf are off to the races.

When the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, they’ll try to stress the fourth-best passing defense in the league. And the Browns will try to give the Steelers’ defense fits with a resurgent running game. Last Sunday, the Browns ran for a season-high 140 yards against the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins ran for 110 of those yards on 23 carries.

That’s why Mina Kimes thinks tackling is going to play a big part in Sunday’s game.

“I actually have the same key for both teams, which is who’s going to tackle better?” Kimes said Thursday on the Week 6 preview episode of The Mina Kimes Show. “I feel like the Browns’ defense has been vulnerable to giving up yards after the catch. The corners have been weird, like kind of inconsistent this year. Like, Denzel Ward sneakily also has had his ups and downs. So, I just think defensively on both sides, which of these defenses can stop five-yard plays from turning into eight, nine, 10-yard plays, is going to be the difference in this.”

Now, the Browns aren’t hemorrhaging yards after the catch. Per Pro Football Reference, they’ve allowed 442 yards after the catch through five games. That’s on 93 receptions, an average of 4.8 yards after the catch. But there is no offense comparable to what the Steelers have done this year.

The Steelers and QB Aaron Rodgers are outclassing the league when it comes to yards after the catch. Rodgers’ receiving weapons are collectively averaging 7.5 yards after the catch, per Pro Football Focus. That’s 71 percent of Rodgers’ passing yards. And Metcalf is right in the thick of that. He leads all NFL wide receivers and tight ends who have at least 13 catches with an average of 13.3 yards after the catch, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Browns’ secondary is going to have its hands full trying to stop Metcalf in the open field on Sunday.

But the Steelers’ defense is going to have to be on top of its game against the Browns. In four games, Judkins is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He’s also averaging 2.7 yards after contact. And early in the season, the Steelers struggled with missed tackles.

However, the Steelers only missed two tackles against the Vikings before the bye week. That was the best performance that our own Josh Carney has charted since he started tracking missed tackles in 2016. If the Steelers can keep that kind of performance up, that will go a long way toward beating the Browns on Sunday.