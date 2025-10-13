‘Better Have Some Corners Taller Than Me:’ Tomlin Says Steelers Need Big Corners To Defend Bengals WRs

The simplest path to making the playoffs in the National Football League is winning your division. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy, and the Pittsburgh Steelers know this. It’s why TE Darnell Washington was a big part of their offensive game plan against the Cleveland Browns Sunday. He was a big factor in the run game, helping neutralize the Browns’ defensive ends. He was also QB Aaron Rodgers’ third-most targeted receiver.

It’s part of designing game plans against teams you’re familiar with. It’s also part of the player acquisition process. You want players who will help you defeat divisional rivals. A reporter asked Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin Monday if the Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver corps has been a factor in the cornerbacks the team has acquired in recent years.

“Absolutely,” Tomlin said during his weekly press conference, per video from the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “You better have some corners taller than me if you’re dealing with the likes of Tee Higgins and people like that. So certainly, that’s something we talk about as a collective, the intimacy of divisional relationships. It’s just a component of the game. You better stack up good against those that you compete against.”

The Steelers have certainly emphasized adding cornerbacks with size in recent years. Per the Steelers’ roster, CB Joey Porter Jr. stands at 6-2. Darius Slay is six feet tall. Cory Trice Jr. is 6-3. Jalen Ramsey is 6-1. The Steelers added those corners in the last few seasons, and it’s a big emphasis for them. And as Tomlin said, all you have to do is look at the Bengals to understand why.

The Bengals list Tee Higgins at 6-4. Fellow wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is 6 feet even. The Bengals’ tall receivers cause smaller corners all sorts of problems. The Steelers have tried to counter that with corners who won’t get outclassed on jump balls or down the field. That’s why assistant general manager Andy Weidl said after the Steelers drafted Porter and Trice that they needed corners with their size and length.

Heck, after the Steelers traded for Ramsey in late June, Tomlin sat down with his trio of top corners to discuss the hierarchy. According to Ramsey, it was obvious that Ramsey would be shadowing Chase. Ramsey has the blend of size and athleticism to match up against top receivers in the league. That’s why the Steelers brought him in, after all.

Will the Steelers’ size stand up to the Bengals’ wide receivers on Thursday night? That’s what the Steelers are hoping. But the answer will be revealed on the field in Cincinnati.

Oh, and as for Mike Tomlin’s height, there is no official record. But you can find official measurements ranging from 5-8 to 5-11. So, all of those corners listed above fit Tomlin’s sentiment.