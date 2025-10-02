Bengals’ Zac Taylor Has ‘Unwavering’ Confidence In QB Jake Browning (Or So He Says)

While the Bengals are in freefall, HC Zac Taylor is standing by Jake Browning, their backup quarterback, tasked with keeping their season afloat. With Joe Burrow expected to miss most of the season, they are trying desperately to remain relevant. Though they barely posted a winning record with Burrow last year, without him, even that seems too high a bar.

At least, it looks that way based on Browning’s play so far. But Taylor won’t hear of it—not that he has a choice but to say anything else. I suppose he could have always mimed his answer, and perhaps in hindsight, he should have.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in Jake. I’m unwavering in that. I’ve seen the best of Jake”, Taylor said of Browning, via the Bengals’ website. “It’s my job to help Jake and find ways to give our guys the best chance to help Jake”.

The Bengals looked absolutely listless in their last game, dropping their second in a row. Jake Browning did himself and his team no favors against the Broncos’ defense, though he managed to protect the ball. Against Denver, he went 14-for-25 for just 125 yards. He didn’t throw any touchdowns, but also did not turn the ball over.

Of course, the Bengals only scored three points, so that doesn’t really make a difference. In his first two games this season, Browning threw five interceptions. So far, he has thrown just three touchdown passes despite having arguably the best pair of wide receivers in the NFL.

When Browning took over for Burrow in relief in Week 2, he actually played well—sort of. If you ignore the three interceptions he threw, he did inherit a deficit and they ended with a win. He finished the game 21-for-32 for 241 yards, throwing two touchdowns.

Zac Taylor denied any conversation about the Bengals needing competition for Browning, but many teams have unequivocally denied considering the very things they immediately turned around and did after. One of the iconic moments was when the Giants rebuked rumors of trading Odell Beckham Jr., then traded him.

Whether accurately or not, the Bengals presumably view themselves as a Super Bowl contender with a healthy Joe Burrow. They are not in the business of lost seasons with this roster, so if they might exploring making a change. Jake Browning doesn’t look like he can cut it right now, so can I offer you a gently used Russell Wilson? Por favor?