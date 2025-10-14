Bengals Were ‘Absolutely In Mind’ When Steelers Made Secondary Upgrades, Teryl Austin Says

When the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 last season, Cory Trice Jr. covered Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase. It sounds like the Steelers didn’t want a repeat of that this season, as in his press conference Tuesday, Austin said defending the Bengals was something the team had in mind when they made upgrades to their secondary this offseason.

“When you make the moves we did, they are absolutely in mind because of the firepower they have on offense. So we wanted to be able to try and combat that in a lot of different ways. Hopefully, we have some situations where we can match up a little bit better than we have in the past. Maybe give us a little opportunity to play some things a little bit differently than we have in the past…I think it does give us some flexibility,” Austin said via video by Chris Adamski of TribLive on Twitter.

Mike Tomlin said yesterday that the Steelers’ roster is built with divisional competition in mind, and with Cincinnati boasting a talented receiver duo in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Steelers need to match that ammo with firepower on the other side. This offseason alone, the Steelers acquired Jalen Ramsey via trade and also signed Darius Slay and Brandin Echols.

The Ramsey acquisition has been a big one, as he’s lined up in multiple spots and often been tasked with trying to take away the No. 1 receiver on the other team. That’s likely going to be his job on Thursday. Ramsey will line up against Ja’Marr Chase and try to limit him as much as possible, while Joey Porter Jr. will match up with Tee Higgins as the Steelers have done in the past.

It’s a different Bengals team without Joe Burrow at quarterback, but the receiver talent is still among the best in football. The Steelers haven’t had the capability to truly match that in past years, and now with a trio of Ramsey, Slay and Porter, the Steelers should be well-equipped to at least be able to mitigate some of Cincinnati’s passing game.

We’ll see how different the Steelers deploy their defense on Thursday and if they can get the better of the Bengals. This is the type of matchup the Steelers had in mind during their aggressive offseason. A successful showing Thursday night could prove that their defensive plan is paying off.