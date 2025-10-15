Bengals’ Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report: Trey Hendrickson Questionable, Tight End Room Runs Thin

The Cincinnati Bengals released their final injury report ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

TE Mike Gesicki wasn’t expected to play, and has since been added to IR, but there are a few other notable injuries to watch leading up to Thursday evening.

The final report of the week comes with game status designations. Questionable indicates a 50-50 chance of playing, Doubtful is a greater chance than not to miss the game, and then players can be ruled out altogether.

Here are the Bengals’ game status designations that they listed on X.

BENGALS’ WEEK 7 TUESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) – QUESTIONABLE

TE Mike Gesicki (chest) – OUT (IR)

TE Tanner Hudson (concussion) – OUT

LIMITED

WR Charlie Jones (ribs) – QUESTIONABLE

FULL

OL Lucas Patrick (calf) – QUESTIONABLE (IR)

OL Dylan Fairchild (knee)

OT Amarius Mims (ankle)

DE Shemar Stewart (ankle)

DL B.J. Hill (NIR — Rest)

The most notable name to watch is Hendrickson. Injured in Week 6, the Bengals’ star pass rusher is now questionable after not practicing on the short week. If he’s unable to go, first-round rookie Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy are next on the depth chart.

Cincinnati’s tight end room will be running thin for this game. Mike Gesicki was placed on IR earlier today, and Tanner Hudson has been ruled out with a concussion. Noah Fant and Drew Sample are experienced players, but Cam Grandy, who has just six career receptions in 10 games played, figures to see more work than normal.

Patrick has been on IR but is in his 21-day practice window. He started a game this season before a calf injury sent him to IR. With three full practices, the Bengals could activate him, but they signed Dalton Risner to help replace him earlier this season.

Check out the Steelers’ final injury report of the week here.