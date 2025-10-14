Bengals’ Week 7 Tuesday Estimated Injury Report: Trey Hendrickson Remains Listed As DNP

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t practice on Monday, but in their estimated injury report, DE Trey Hendrickson was listed as DNP. The Bengals are holding a practice on Tuesday night, so their Tuesday report is still estimated. TE Tanner Hudson (concussion) was listed as a DNP, a sign he hasn’t cleared protocol yet, and with TE Mike Gesicki already ruled out, the Bengals could be thin at tight end for Thursday night’s game. It will be tough for Hudson, who had a touchdown catch in Week 6, to clear protocol in time.

The Bengals’ injury report was posted to their team website.

NFL insider Adam Caplan posted the report on Twitter, noting that it’s an estimated report.

BENGALS’ WEEK 7 TUESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

DE Trey Hendrickson (hip)

TE Mike Gesicki (chest)

TE Tanner Hudson (concussion)

DL B.J. Hill (NIR — Rest)

WR Charlie Jones (ribs)

LIMITED

None

FULL

OL Dylan Fairchild (knee)

OT Amarius Mims (ankle)

OL Lucas Patrick (calf)

DE Shemar Stewart (ankle)

If Hendrickson can’t go, the Bengals will be down one of the premier pass rushers in the league. He suffered a back injury that head coach Zac Taylor described after the game as a “bad contusion” in Week 6 that caused him to miss the entire second half. Hendrickson has four sacks this season and had 3.5 sacks in his last game against the Steelers, which came in Week 18 last season.

The good news for the Bengals is that DE Shemar Stewart, their first-round pick this season, is working his way back from an ankle injury and could be a potential replacement for Hendrickson if he can’t suit up. WR Charlie Jones, who also serves as a return man, missed practice on Tuesday.

It’s going to be tough for players who don’t practice today for injury-related reasons to suit up on Thursday night on a short week, and Cincinnati could be down multiple key players. Hendrickson is the biggest name of the group, and the Bengals will do everything to have him ready, but the Steelers could avoid facing him just five days after going up against Myles Garrett.

Tomorrow’s injury report could be telling for Cincinnati, as they’ll have a better idea based on who was able to practice on Tuesday night.