Bengals’ Week 7 Monday Estimated Injury Report: Trey Hendrickson, Four Others DNP

One day removed from a tough 27-18 road loss to the Green Bay Packers in which they suffered many injuries, the Cincinnati Bengals now have to turn their attention to a short week and a home Thursday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC North play.

With a short week, the Bengals only had an estimated injury report on Monday ahead of the Thursday showdown with the Steelers at Paycor Stadium, as they did not practice. But despite it being an estimated report, it was a lengthy one for the Bengals.

Big names like DE Trey Hendrickson, TE Mike Gesicki, OT Amarius Mims, and rookie first-round DE Shemar Stewart dotted the estimated report.

The Bengals published the injury report on their team website.

BENGALS’ WEEK 7 MONDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

DE Trey Hendrickson (hip)

TE Mike Gesicki (chest)

TE Tanner Hudson (concussion)

DL B.J. Hill (NIR — Rest)

WR Charlie Jones (ribs)

LIMITED

None

FULL

OL Dylan Fairchild (knee)

OT Amarius Mims (ankle)

OL Lucas Patrick (calf)

DE Shemar Stewart (ankle)

If the Bengals are unable to get him back healthy for Thursday night, playing the Steelers without the services of Hendrickson would be a massive blow for Cincinnati. He exited the game against the Packers in the first half with a back injury and never returned. It’s now listed as a hip injury for the star pass rusher.

After the loss, head coach Zac Taylor stated it was a “bad contusion” but was unsure of its severity. On a short week, travelling home from Green Bay, Hendrickson’s ability to return for the matchup may be affected.

Along with Hendrickson, Gesicki exited the game with a pectoral injury and was ruled out quickly. Taylor ruled out Gesicki for Thursday night in his press conference on Monday morning.

TE Tanner Hudson appearing on the injury report with a concussion, after the Bengals already lost Gesicki on Sunday, is a big deal. Though they have depth with Drew Sample and Noah Fant, Hudson caught a TD against the Packers and has been solid in recent years.

Seeing Amarius Mims listed as a full participant on Monday in the estimated report, along with Lucas Patrick and Dylan Fairchild up front, is positive news for the Bengals. They are getting a bit healthier in the trenches.

We’ll see how the rest of the short week shapes up, but the Bengals are reeling, both on the field from a results standpoint and on the injury front. That’s a tough combination to have.