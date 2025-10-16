Bengals’ Offense Scouting Report: A Historically Bad Run Game, But Hope At Quarterback

As we’ve been doing for many years now, we break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual player standpoint. Like last year, Josh Carney and I will cover the opposing team’s offense. I will focus on the scheme, Josh on the players.

Today, our scouting report on the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense for the team’s Week 7 game against the Steelers.

Alex’s Scheme Report

Bengals Run Game

In a word, the Bengals’ running game has been bad. In two words, really bad. No team has been so ineffective on the ground this season as Cincinnati. The Bengals rank 32nd in rushing offense at just 56.7 yards per game. Not only is that last, it’s about 25 yards worse than 31st place. Currently, they’re on pace to rush for 963 yards this season.

If that holds, they’ll be the first non-strike shortened team since the 1970 merger to rush for under 1,000 yards in a season (and that’s with a 17th game most of history hasn’t had) and the first since the 1963 New York Jets. The yardage would be the fewest since the 1946 Miami Seahawks, an AAFC team that went bankrupt after one season.

The Bengals’ 3.1 YPC is tied for worst in the NFL, while their 108 rush attempts are outright 32nd. The team’s longest run is a measly 13 yards with two rushing scores. Chase Brown is the two-back and handled most of the carries. He’s averaging just 2.7 YPC and has a 41.9-percent run success rate. Of the 37 runners with 50-plus carries, his YPC ranks 36th, while his success rate is 33rd. Backup Samaje Perine has 15 carries. WR Ja’Marr Chase had an unsuccessful jet run on the game’s first offensive snap last week against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bengals have seven runs of 10-plus yards as a team, the NFL’s worst. Brown has two, while QB Jake Browning is tied with a pair.

Schematically, it’s a downhill/man style of attack. Often, the Bengals’ o-line splits are revealing. Look at the large split between right guard and right tackle here. Ends up being a gap scheme with the backside tackle moving up through the hole on this dart scheme.

There isn’t much else to say. It’s an ineffective and uninteresting run-game scheme with historically poor results.

Some other offensive stats. Cincinnati enters Week 7 ranked 29th in points per game with just 17.2. The Bengals are 31st in total yards at 235.2. That’s only ahead of the Tennessee Titans. Situationally, the third-down offense has been poor, 23rd and 36.8 percent. One bright spot has been red zone play, second league-wide at 76.9 percent. They’ve found the end zone on 10 of 13 tries.

With Flacco, the Bengals were shut out in the first half against the Packers. However, the team rallied to score 18 second-half points and make it a game, although Cincinnati lost in the end.

Bengals Pass Game

For the second straight week, the Steelers are facing a quarterback change and a passer in his second start with the team. Of course, it was Dillon Gabriel replacing Joe Flacco in Cleveland, and now, it’s Flacco replacing Jake Browning in Cincinnati. It makes the tape a little harder to digest with a different player. Flacco threw for 2 touchdowns, no interceptions, and just one sack against Green Bay. He did no harm to the offense, something Browning couldn’t avoid.

Flacco struggled in Cleveland and too often locked onto his first read. He looked better in Cincinnati and benefited from more talent at receiver. He also got the ball out in a hurry—2.35 seconds—which is super fast and limited sacks and pressure.

WR Ja’Marr Chase remains the No. 1 guy. Versatile all over the formation, he’s caught 42 passes for 468 yards and four touchdowns. Perhaps WR Tee Higgins saw the most significant boost with Flacco in the lineup, setting single-game highs in receptions (5) and targets (8). He still has just 18 catches this season, but his production appears to be on the rise. TE Noah Fant is athletic and has 4-plus targets in all but one game this season (a game in which he barely played). Fant has burned Pittsburgh in the past.

On the year, the Bengals have 10 receptions of 20-plus yards. Chase leads the group with five, while No. 3 receiver Andrei Iosivas, a talented player stuck behind two studs, has three. Higgins has just one.

The Bengals like to get Chase over the middle on deep digs. His route tree is diverse, and he moves all over the formation with motion and alignment. With Flacco getting up to speed, the Bengals kept things simple with a bunch of mirrored concepts.

The Bengals don’t trust using RB Chase Brown in pass protection. In passing situations, Perine works as the third-down back, or TE Drew Sample aligns in the backfield with Brown split out. Pittsburgh should blitz its inside linebackers on early downs and test Brown in pass pro. The Bengals also struggle with picking up games and stunts.

Nick Herbig’s speed could also be a threat up the middle. Micah Parsons did well from over center/guard last week.

One other note: LT Orlando Brown Jr. has the NFL’s weirdest-looking stance.

Josh’s Individual Report

It’s Bengals week, Steelers fans!

With it comes a tight turnaround on a short week within the AFC North. The Steelers are fresh off a win over the Cleveland Browns to take a commanding lead in the division and now hit the road to Cincinnati, where the Bengals are returning home after a loss to the Green Bay Packers and desperately looking to get back on track.

Looking to turn it around for the Bengals is a familiar face, both in the division and to the Steelers. That would be 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco, who was a shocking trade to the Bengals last week, drawing the ire of head coach Mike Tomlin.

Though he’s still relatively new to the Bengals, Flacco has been around a long time and knows the Steelers well. So, on a short week, the Bengals can keep it simple with him and just let him play.

He’s not the Flacco he once was. He doesn’t move well anymore, but he still has a good arm and can put the ball wherever he wants. The quick game in his first start with the Bengals against the Packers was solid throughout, especially with star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The Bengals didn’t really push the ball down the field a ton in the first game with Flacco, and they probably won’t on a short week, turning around against a great Steelers pass rush, so Flacco will once again have to thrive making quick decisions and getting the ball out to his playmakers.

Fortunately, he has two great ones in Chase and Tee Higgins at receiver.

Even without Burrow, Chase remains a matchup nightmare for defenses. He can take the top off, run every route in the book, and is good in contested-catch situations. He’s tough as nails.

While he’s not as dominant as he is with Burrow under center, Chase is still a guy that needs to be game-planned against and try to take away. You can’t let up in any situation against him. The Detroit Lions found that out a few weeks ago as Chase dragged the Bengals back into the game with an explosive touchdown.

It helps that he has a piece like Higgins opposite him. Higgins is the big, strong, physical receiver who can win above the rim and is a force across the middle. He’s a true possession receiver and can take over games.

The Steelers learned that the hard way last time they were in Cincinnati.

Outside of Chase and Higgins, Andrei Iosivas is a nice No. 3 weapon, but he had a pair of drops last week in Green Bay and might not have Flacco’s trust right now. In the past, Iosivas made some big plays down the field. He has excellent body control along the sideline, too.

At tight end, losing Mike Gesicki is a big blow, and they’ll be without Tanner Hudson, too. Drew Sample is more of a blocking TE that handles the in-line role. Noah Fant is a nice piece to have, but he’s had a tough transition to Cincinnati and hasn’t been the weapon in the passing game they thought they were landing.

The combination of Chase Brown and Samaje Perine in the backfield looks nice on paper, but they haven’t produced much this season.

Brown is averaging just 2.7 yards per carry on the season, and his successful run rate is down around 41 percent, well below his 52 percent last season. He’s not getting any help from the offensive line, either, and he’s not a guy who creates on his own. Tough combination there.

In recent weeks, Perine has looked like the better, more dependable back. Although he has just 15 career carries, he’s averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has a successful run rate of 73 percent.

He also has four catches in the last two games and is starting to get more work. On a short week against the Steelers in a physical game, I wouldn’t be shocked to see more of him than Brown.

Here’s how I expect them to line up left to right on Thursday night along the offensive line.

LT — Orlando Brown Jr.

LG — Dylan Fairchild

C — Ted Karras

RG — Jalen Rivers

RT — Amarius Mims

Brown and Mims are a nice tackle combination on paper, but the two haven’t played well this season. Brown has allowed 19 pressures and five sacks, while Mims was hurt last week, suffering an ankle injury, and might be slowed Thursday against T.J. Watt.

Dalton Risner is a steady veteran on the interior, but he’s bounced around a bit in recent years and has lost some of his shine. It looks like he’ll return to the bench for the rookie Dylan Fairchild, who is healthy and ready to return at left guard. Jalen Rivers is a nice building block to try and develop, but he’s been up and down.

Ted Karras has largely been a mess, and on a short week against a great front, could have a rough showing. Joe Flacco could be in for a long night.

The Bengals are still pretty solid on special teams with kicker Evan McPherson. He’s connected on 6-of-8 field goals this season, though he did miss from 56 yards late in Week 6 in Green Bay, giving the football back to the Packers in the loss.

Punter Ryan Rehkow is a weapon. He’s averaging 53 yards per punt on 31 punts this season. Ten of those punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line, but he does give up a lot of punt return opportunities with 16 returns against this season, so Ke’Shawn Williams should have plenty of opportunities Thursday night.

In the return game, Charlie Jones and Perine handle kick returns. Jones is questionable, so that could put more of a load on Perine. Both have a long of 37 yards on the season. At punt returner, Jones has a long of 23 yards on the season. If he can’t go, Jermaine Burton or Mitchell Tinsley are the next men up on the depth chart.