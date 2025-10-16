Bengals Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a pair of roster moves ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team elevated EDGE Isaiah Foskey from the practice squad and activated OL Lucas Patrick from injured reserve.

With Trey Hendrickson not expected to play tonight vs. the #Steelers, the #Bengals elevated DE Isaiah Foskey. In addition, they activated G Lucas Patrick from IR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2025

Foskey will help replace injured star DE Trey Hendrickson, likely out for the game due to a hip injury. It’s a big loss for a Bengals defense that considers Hendrickson its best player. He enters the week as Cincinnati’s leader in sacks and quarterback hits while being tied for first in tackles-for-loss. Last year, Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks.

A former second-round pick by the New Orleans Saints, Foskey has struggled to find his NFL footing. He lasted just two seasons with New Orleans, appearing in 27 games with zero starts and zero sacks. He has played special teams much of the time. Waived at cutdowns, Foskey signed with the Bengals in early September. This will be his debut game with the team.

Patrick was expected to be activated after practicing this week from an early-season calf injury sustained in the season opener. He started Week 1, but it’s unclear if he’ll get the nod tonight. The Bengals could turn to rookie Dylan Fairchild at left guard. An NFL veteran, Patrick has played in 108 games with 65 starts for the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Saints, where he was teammates with Foskey a year ago. Whoever starts will have to face Steelers DL Cam Heyward, still playing good football in his age-36 season.

The Steelers did not make any roster elevations or injured reserve activations ahead of the game. The only roster move the team made was placing SS and special teams captain Miles Killebrew on IR, leaving an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati kick off at 8:15 PM/EST.