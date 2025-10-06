Bengals Head Coach Takes Full Responsibility For Loss, ‘Absolutely Confident’ Team Will Turn Around

Two years ago, Jake Browning looked like one of the NFL’s best backup quarterbacks. This season, he’s been one of the worst. Despite a litany of weapons to throw to, Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive struggles continued Sunday in a 37-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. Undeterred, head coach Zac Taylor seemed committed to Browning as his Week 6 starter. And believes big things are in store.

“I’m not oblivious to what goes on in the AFC and our division,” Taylor told reporters post-game via the team’s Twitter/X account. “There’s going to be plenty of opportunity there. If we can just get through this storm and stick together…I am absolutely confident we will get this thing turned around. And fans will want to be in the stands. Because I get it right now. They’re going to want to be in the stands. And I look forward to sold out crowds again.”

Taylor repeatedly took responsibility for the loss, noting he needs a better game plan to create offensive rhythm to stay out of the “danger zone.” In Sunday’s case, three interceptions by Browning. Each one of them were egregious. Not the product of miscommunication, intense pressure, or brilliant defensive scheme. Lobs essentially thrown directly into waiting hands.

Last year's INT leader Kerby Joseph gets his 3rd of the season

Jake Browning INTS: 3

Jake Browning INTS: 3

Ja'Marr Chase tackles: 3

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase spent the first 45 minutes of the game making nearly as many tackles as he had receptions, recording three solo stops off Browning’s picks. On another pass, Chase turned from receiver to defensive back, batting down a would-be pick out of a Lions defender’s hands.

While Taylor took the heat for the outcome, Browning didn’t point the finger at anyone else. He admitted to reporters his interceptions were “brutal” and costly. Despite calls to yank Browning from the game, Taylor stuck with him. Browning responded by throwing three touchdowns and making the game semi-interesting, though Detroit closed the door in the final minutes.

Post-game, Taylor seemed to give Browning a vote of confidence.

“I do,” Taylor said when asked if Browning can win games as the Bengals’ starter.

Taylor added a late caveat of evaluating “all personnel,” a go-to phrase for head coaches like Brain Daboll before the New York Giants turned to rookie Jaxson Dart, but Taylor’s words and tone created a strong impression Browning will start Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. A tough defense that at its best, can be as good as any in the league.

Cincinnati’s alternative is Brett Rypien. A veteran with four career starts, he was signed in late August after being cut by the Minnesota Vikings. Intended to be the team’s No. 3 quarterback, he bumped up to immediate backup after Joe Burrow’s severe turf toe injury that will sideline him for at least another two months. That means missing both games against Pittsburgh.

While the Steelers’ AFC North focus shifts towards the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, the first meeting against Cincinnati comes days later. A Thursday night contest for Pittsburgh’s first primetime matchup of the season. If Browning doesn’t turn his play around, the Steelers could feast. Of course, if Browning can’t improve, Pittsburgh may prepare for Rypien in Week 7. Or, perhaps Taylor will play coy about his starter in an attempt to keep the Steelers guessing.

Taylor expects sell-out crowds. The only question is if the Cincinnati faithful will arrive to cheer on the Bengals or call for Browning’s, and Taylor’s, job.