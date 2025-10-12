Bengals Could Be Without Star EDGE Trey Hendrickson Against Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals could be shorthanded when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, as star EDGE Trey Hendrickson exited the team’s Week 6 loss against the Green Bay Packers with a back injury that he suffered in the first half. Hendrickson was initially designated as questionable to return, but was later ruled out.

Hendrickson, the reigning sack leader, has four sacks so far this season. He had two of those in a Week 5 loss to the Detroit Lions, and he’s been a game-wrecker in the past against the Steelers. He had 3.5 sacks in Cincinnati’s Week 18 win over Pittsburgh last season, and he has 9.5 sacks in eight matchups against Pittsburgh.

Head coach Zac Taylor described Hendrickson’s injury as a “bad contusion,” but said he wasn’t sure about the severity in his postgame press conference.

The Bengals have been snake-bitten with injuries this year, as they lost QB Joe Burrow in Week 2 to a toe injury that will knock him out until at least December. After some rough performances from QB Jake Browning, the Bengals acquired QB Joe Flacco this week and he started against the Packers, throwing for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-18 loss.

In addition to Hendrickson, WR Tee Higgins briefly exited the game and was evaluated for a concussion, but later returned. OT Amarius Mims also left the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury, a key loss given the struggles of Cincinnati’s offensive line. TE Mike Gesicki also left the game with a pectoral injury but Taylor also said he was unsure of the severity of the injury.

With a short week, there will be less time for Hendrickson and Mims to rehab and get ready to go for their matchup with the Steelers on Thursday night. The Steelers are coming off a 23-9 win over the Cleveland Browns and will be looking for their second-straight AFC North win as they try to extend their lead in the division.

If Gesicki can’t go, TE Noah Fant will have a bigger role for the Bengals. If Hendrickson is out, then Myles Murphy would likely start in his place.