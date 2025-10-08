Ben Roethlisberger Calls Ravens ‘Pretenders’ After 1-4 Start, Steelers ‘Total Contenders’

After five weeks, former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is not buying a redemption arc for the Ravens, calling them “pretenders”. In the context of a game of “contenders or pretenders”, he seemed reluctant to put them in the latter category. But he still did just that on his Footbahlin podcast, and he explained why he feels that way. And why he believes the Steelers are “total contenders” as well.
“It’s really hard for me to call them pretenders because they’re the Ravens. They’re good. They have Lamar [Jackson], who can do anything at any time”, Roethlisberger said. “But their defense is absolutely atrocious right now, which is mind-blowing to me, because they have a very expensive defense”.
The Ravens are actually on pace for one of the worst seasons of all time in terms of points allowed. Through five games, they have already allowed 177 points, or 35.4 points per game. Extrapolated over a 17-game season, that would be almost 602 points allowed. So far, they have allowed at least 37 points in every game except in their one win over the Browns, a team that has already benched its starting quarterback.
That’s why Roethlisberger ultimately decided to call the Ravens pretenders, but he had a very different outlook on the Steelers, who have a cozy lead in the AFC North already. After their win in Ireland over the Vikings, he said, “I feel like we’re starting to hit our stride”. He pointed to the team getting healthier and believes the defense has turned a corner after being embarrassed.
Through five weeks, the Steelers sit alone atop the AFC North at 3-1 while the Ravens share rent with the Browns at the bottom at 1-4. For perspective, Baltimore hasn’t had four losses sooner than Week 11 since the 2018 season.
Despite their lead over the Ravens, Roethlisberger still has some concerns about the Steelers. He talked about the offensive line in particular, believing that the Steelers still aren’t where they need to be there. He believes the defense is in good hands, but there are adjustments he would like to see on offense.
“I still would like to see more getting the tight ends involved and do some different things”, he said. “But you see what DK Metcalf was signed for. Calvin Austin [III] being down makes me nervous, not having another receiver out there like that”.
The Steelers have two divisional games coming up against the Browns and Bengals, but they don’t play the Ravens until Week 14. That’s a long way away, way in December, so it’s fair to question what these teams will look like then. But Baltimore clearly has more to work on, especially with a defense not only struggling mightily but riddled with injury. The Ravens just traded for a starting safety, which is probably a bad sign for Kyle Hamilton’s health.