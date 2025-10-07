Behind Mason McCormick’s ‘Best Game As A Steeler’ OL Is Showing Growth, Trai Essex Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t played a game in nine days, but that isn’t stopping anyone from still feeling very good about their performance in Dublin, Ireland, in Week 4. Nor should it, considering it was the most complete performance of the season on both sides of the football, particularly in the trenches.

Games are still won and lost up front on offense and defense, and for the first time this season the Steelers controlled the line of scrimmage and were largely the bullies.

Offensively Pittsburgh leaned on its jumbo package with TE Darnell Washington and reserve swing offensive lineman Spencer Anderson to outmuscle the Minnesota Vikings. But it wasn’t just the jumbo package. The rest of the offensive line took a step forward, too.

“I did [see growth], I really did, especially on the interior. I thought Mason McCormick had his best game as a Pittsburgh Steeler. I’m really excited about that kid,” former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex said Tuesday morning on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show, according to audio via The Fan. “And when you see the guys celebrating, I saw him at the end of a play where they just mushed the interior of the Minnesota Vikings and you see Mason at the bottom of the pile signaling first down, I’m like, ‘These boys are having fun, finally.’ They’re not so much caught up in their heads, they’re out there playing and not reacting. And so that was good to see.

“And when you had that and then you have a bye week where you could build on that type of stuff, on that type of film, I’m looking forward to seeing what they do against the Browns.”

When the Steelers’ young offensive line is at its best, it’s playing with swagger and confidence, talking a bit of trash and having fun. McCormick showed that at Croke Park in Dublin, signaling often for first downs, celebrating and genuinely just having fun playing football.

It was a good sign of where things stand for the young offensive linemen, as Essex pointed out. They’re back to playing fast and free, rather than overthinking.

Against the Vikings, McCormick graded out at a 79.3 overall from Pro Football Focus, easily his best grade of the season to date. McCormick had a stellar 86.7 grade in pass blocking, not allowing a single pressure in the win.

Though OTs Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu find themselves still sitting in the low 50s in PFF’s grading system, both are showing signs of improvement in pass protection and in the run game. The interior is starting to take a significant step forward, too, led by McCormick, who is the highest-graded Steelers lineman overall.

That’s encouraging. Progress isn’t linear, and while the struggles were real early in the season, the group is starting to come around. They’ll have a tough task in front of them in Week 6 coming out of the bye week against the Cleveland Browns, but it’s an opponent they are familiar with and will be prepared for.

Myles Garrett will be difficult handle up front, but the Steelers’ offensive line is playing well and riding some momentum.