Beat Writer Thinks Steelers Are Still Figuring Out How To Use Roman Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings that could cost him games, and the Steelers will need another receiver to step up. Second-year WR Roman Wilson has been a player many expect to get that opportunity, and Wilson impressed in training camp and the preseason after Austin suffered an injury before the season. But appearing on The Fan Morning Show on 93.7 The Fan, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said he thinks the Steelers still don’t have a good sense of how to utilize Wilson, and that will lead to other receivers getting the chance to step up.

“I think Roman’s gonna get a shot, but I still think they’re learning about him and what his game is and how he can help the football team,” Fittipaldo said Wednesday. “Ben Skowronek, they know how they can utilize him. Scotty Miller is the guy who can play every position. So there’s a lot of trust in Scotty Miller. I just think Steelers coaches are looking around and saying, ‘Ok, we know we have a talent here in Roman Wilson. How can we best utilize him?’ I don’t think they’ve figured that out yet.”

“It’s gonna be by committee, but I have a feeling it’s gonna be more Skowronek and Miller than Roman Wilson.”

It makes sense that the Steelers are more comfortable relying on their veterans in what could be a short-term absence for Austin. Wilson has just one catch this season after playing five snaps in 2024 due to injury, and it’s pretty clear that the team feels he just isn’t quite ready to contribute yet.

He did lose the majority of his rookie year to an injury, but it’s still a little bit problematic that Wilson has contributed next to nothing, and Fittipaldo doesn’t even think the Steelers know how to utilize him. He showed flashes of talent during the preseason and has good speed, and he’s a guy who was expected to contribute this year. It’s still early in the season, but if Wilson isn’t getting opportunities with Austin injured, there are going to be questions about just how much he can contribute this year and going forward.

The Steelers also value Skowronek’s run blocking, and he’s played fairly consistently through four weeks. Miller doesn’t have a catch yet but has been active every game this year. He has more experience than Wilson and also played well in the preseason. It’s understandable why they might see more opportunities, but it doesn’t provide a lot of confidence that Wilson can wind up contributing this year.