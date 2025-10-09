Beat Writer Says It Would Be ‘Colossal Failure’ If Steelers Lose To Browns Or Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t play any divisional opponents in their first four games, but that changes in a big way over the next two weeks. The Steelers get their first crack at the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals just a few days apart. Both teams are trending in a much worse direction than the Steelers are right now, which makes Steelers insider Mark Kaboly think it would be a massive disappointment if Pittsburgh doesn’t win both games.

“Put it this way: If they lose one of these next two games, it’s a colossal failure in my book,” Kaboly wrote Thursday in his mailbag on X. “The Browns and Bengals stink. Period…There will be some hiccups, but it just can’t be these next two games. That will be unacceptable.”

Steelers trading for WR2, Mike Tomlin haters remain quiet, and some serious trust issues with fans Mark Kaboly / Steelers Correspondent

For The @PatMcAfeeShow PITTSBURGH — The stat was so good, I just have to repurpose it for this piece: If the Steelers beat the Browns on… pic.twitter.com/6WVOhtSqU9 — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) October 9, 2025

After the Steelers play the Browns Sunday, it will be a quick turnaround as they head to Cincinnati next Thursday night. Divisional games can get weird, especially on Thursday nights, but that really is a game the Steelers should win. Cincinnati is without Joe Burrow, and while Joe Flacco may be a slight upgrade over Jake Browning, this defense shouldn’t have any issues. The Bengals have given up 49, 28 and 37 points in the last three weeks, so that’s an opportunity for the Steelers’ offense to really make some progress.

However, the Browns could be more of a challenge. For one, they have arguably the best defense in the league. They’re stout against both the run and pass, both areas in which the Steelers are still looking to be more consistent. They start Dillon Gabriel, who doesn’t have a lot of professional experience, at quarterback. That helps Pittsburgh’s veteran defense but also gives them less professional film to go off of.

NFL games are played for a reason, and something surprising happens every week. The Browns just knocked off the Packers, and the Steelers have lost trap games before.

Still, Kaboly is largely right that it would be considered a failure if the Steelers lose either of their next two games. Pittsburgh is 3-1, but with a couple of unresounding wins. These two weeks give them a chance to finally build some consistency before their schedule gets much harder. It’s paramount that the Steelers start by handling the Browns at home on Sunday.