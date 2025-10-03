Beat Writer Expects Three Injured Steelers Back After Bye

There might be good injury news on the horizon for the Pittsburgh Steelers. During an appearance on The Pomp & Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo said he expects that the team will get three injured players – Joey Porter Jr., Alex Highsmith and Jaylen Warren – back in time to suit up against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

“I think he was close to coming back for the Vikings game, they held him out. I do think he’s gonna be ready to go for Cleveland,” Fittipaldo said about Porter. “I think Alex Highsmith is gonna be back, I think Jaylen Warren will be back.”

Fittipaldo did say that he expects both Jalen Ramsey and Calvin Austin III will be out against the Browns after the two suffered injuries in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Porter’s return will be key, especially with Ramsey expected out. The Steelers’ hopes of having an elite secondary have been hamstrung by injuries, as Porter went down in Week 1 and missed the next three games, and with him set to return, Ramsey appears likely to miss time. But for an already thin secondary, having Porter able to play across from Darius Slay will be important.

The Steelers got their run game going against the Vikings, and adding Warren to the mix should benefit that unit. Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson will continue to get looks, but Warren should return to a lead-back role if he’s healthy in Week 6. Highsmith will give the Steelers an elite EDGE trio. Nick Herbig has looked like one of the best pass rushers in football opposite T.J. Watt while filling in for Highsmith, and the Steelers will add another talented pass rusher to that mix with Highsmith’s return.

Pittsburgh’s receiver depth will be tested without Austin, and it’s losing a do-it-all secondary piece with Ramsey expected to be out. But the Steelers are getting healthier at 3-1. DeShon Elliott was able to return in Week 4, and the return of Porter and Highsmith can bolster the defense even with Ramsey out.

Warren was Pittsburgh’s best offensive weapon in Weeks 2 and 3, and if he can get back on track after missing one game, the Steelers’ offense can look to be even more effective.

Mike Tomlin will likely have a firmer update on the injured Steelers when he talks to the media on Tuesday, but it sounds like good news will be in the cards.