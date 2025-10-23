Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Steve Mc: Alex, for possibly the first time in your must-read weekly Q&A post, a question with a nod to The Sound of Music. How do you solve a problem like Mike Tomlin? A head coach with a defensive background in an age of offense that gets less out of his highly paid and highly decorated defense than Arthur Smith does with his lower paid and less decorated offense. I am referencing your insightful Play Calling article from earlier today that showed Arthur Smith ranked 4th as an OC and Tomlin/Teryl Austin ranked 30th on defense. I do not know what methodology Steven Patton used for his data but it tells me the same story I see with my own eyes.

As I watched the newly acquired Joe Flacco and the Bengals great WRs carve up the Steelers D like they were being covered by the von Trapp sisters (yes, sticking with the Sound of Music theme) I got the annual pit in my stomach, again realizing that nothing with the Steelers defense will likely ever change as long as Mike Tomlin is the de facto defensive coordinator. I do not think Mike Tomlin would accept an edict from ownership to hire a new defensive coordinator and let them do their job nor do I think any top-notch defensive play caller would want to take the job as it currently exists.

For the record I am far from a “Tomlin Hater”, but something’s gotta give. So, how do you solve a problem like Mike Tomlin?

Alex: Loving the references here. Definitely a first, like you said.

I don’t think there’s a great answer right now. And I won’t stretch myself to defend the product. I think there is a cost to so much “new” for the defense. That it doesn’t always go the way you hope or expect or that the individual pieces fit as well as you think they should (and when I say “you,” I mean the team/analysts, speaking broadly and not at “you,” Steve).

But I also think we should keep watching. It’s not unreasonable this defense scuffled out of the gates with all the movement. They were getting better week after week until the Bengals game, where road Thursday games have always tripped them up. Not acceptable but they’ve bounced back before and could do it again. Score a big win over Green Bay and all feels right with the world to beat the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Largely, this has been a very good defense for the bulk of Tomlin’s career. As it should be given the investment. What matters are the end-of-season results. Win a playoff game or not. That goal hasn’t shifted and we’ll see what happens when all the dust settles. NFL seasons are full of ebbs and flows.

Ralph Neeley: Alex, on a scale of one to ten, how close do you think the Steelers are to replacing Benton with Ekuale in base? Do you think that’s (one of) the move(s) or nah?

Alex: Hard to put a number on it and get in their head, but I don’t think close. A three? To answer your question. Run defense had really tightened up before the Bengals game and last Thursday certainly isn’t all on Benton. Far from it. They haven’t given any indication about making a change. They didn’t after the first couple weeks where it felt like that was the time to do it. And then Benton played good ball in Weeks 4 and 6. So I think they’ll stay the course. At least see what it looks like this Sunday and next against two strong running teams in the Packers (who use a lot of 12 personnel) and Colts.

PaeperCup:

In your honest opinion, are the real Steelers closer to what we saw against the Browns or what we saw against the Bengals?

Second question, was Muth’s production this past week a result of purposeful execution, or did he really just find a groove?

Alex: Closer to the Browns. But the next month will be a good litmus test to better gauge where the team is at.

Probably both. He just seems to have the Bengals number. Passing more, playing from behind, that lends itself to more chances than when Pittsburgh was ahead pounding the rock. So game circumstance has a lot do with it. No coincidence his biggest plays came on 3rd and 18 and 2nd and 20. Not 1st and 10.

Mose: Alex! What do you make of Joey Porter Jr’s development so far in year 3? I’ve been rather disappointed with the penalties he continues to commit.

Alex: Still watching. Gradual progress but ways to go. The penalties haven’t bothered me a ton. He’s been pretty clean outside the Bengals game (granted, he missed a bunch of time this year). So that just makes it harder to evaluate. Not that it’s a big prize, but he was the best corner of the top-three against the Bengals. Had a really nice breakup on Iosivas on third down working through a rub/pick and a downfield jump ball to Higgins he broke up later in the game. Played it perfectly getting head around and eyes to the ball to avoid the penalty.

Really need the ball production to increase. Two interceptions in 36 games. There can be an element of chance but it’s hard to be a true and blue, lockdown corner like Revis or Asomugha. You gotta take the ball away. And Porter hasn’t done that in his entire career, college or pro.

Black and Gold Mafia: AK,

If you were 100% certain the Steelers were drafting the a quarterback in 2026 prior to the season what would say your percentage is right now?

Alex: I never really ascribed percents at any point. 100% they will do their homework and look heavily at the top names. But too many variables right now to “will get they get one?” Especially if you’re talking early rounds.

SteelCity:

Alex,

What happened to the coffin corner kick? Thoughts on what to do with CB and best role for Ramsey?

Alex: Good question. I don’t have a great answer. I think it’s pretty crazy those sideline/out of bounds punts still get judged by “where does the ref think the ball went out?” Just a pure eyeball test guess. An insane and antiquated process.

But I think there’s trust in hangtimes for coverage units to get downfield and make a play rather than the risk of a shank/mishit ball to the sideline and hoping a 65-year-old ref gives you a good spot.

For Ramsey, I think his role is generally fine as is. Not seeing a compelling need or reason to change it up. Lot of slot work in nickel, safety in base. Maybe some tweaks needed for the Bengals rematch, like I’ve written about.

Ross Hughes:

Alex,

Do the Steelers REALLY need to trade for another WR? I think it’s a “nice to have at the right price”, but a true need? I’m not so sure.

Alex: No, I don’t think they have to. Unless it’s a high-end name like Olave, I’m not super interested. I like the group and the offense and Austin is coming back.

Pius Street Uke:

Hey AK-!

An obvious priority Sunday will be slowing Josh Jacobs. With no one other than TJ having success setting the edge, what adjustments can be made to corral a runner I really respect?

Alex: There’s no real secret. It’s just playing good team run defense. It’s an 11-man job. They have the talent to do it. Just have to execute the way they did against Cleveland. I don’t think there’s anything that dramatic that has to change other than better execution. And tackle better.